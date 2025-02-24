What Other RPGs Were Built With Avowed’s Game Engine, Unreal Engine 5?

Avowed uses Unreal Engine 5 to bring the world of Eora to life. Here are some other great RPGs that use Unreal Engine 5 to build immersive worlds.

Recommended Videos

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Available on: Steam, PlayStation 5

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth is the second remake of the much loved seventh Final Fantasy game. Final Fantasy VII Remake brought the original 1997 game to life through Unreal Engine 4. Rebirth builds on this critical acclaim and success with Unreal Engine 5. The beautiful environments and visually captivating action will make the over one hundred hours of game content an aesthetically pleasing experience.

Lords of the Fallen

Available on: Steam, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Lords of The Fallen is a fantasy-action RPG released in October 2013. In this game, you play as a Dark Crusader, travelling through both the land of the living and the dead on a quest to defeat the powerful demon, Adyr. There’s a ton to explore in both worlds, an the enchanting environments powered by Unreal Engine 5 capture the shift from Earth to the Underworld cinematically.

The First Descendant

Available on: Steam, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X

The First Descendant is a free-to-play MMMORPG shooter developed by Nexon. Explore the world of Ingris, an expansive planet destroyed by alien invaders, triggered by the opening of a cross-dimensional gate. You and the rest of your team must band together to defeat the scientifically advanced Vulgus and Collosi alien factions. The First Descendant is optimized for co-op gameplay, so grab a few friends and get playing!

Black Myth Wukong

Available on: Steam, PlayStation 5

Black Myth Wukong is a multi-award winning RPG with high praise from critics and players alike. Based on the Chinese literature classic Journey to the West, this story follows the epic mythology tale through awe-inspiring graphics powered by Unreal Engine 5. Play through this immersive story as the Destined One and uncover ancient truths.

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Available on: Steam, Xbox Series S/X, PlayStation 5

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden is a story-rich action RPG that runs on Unreal Engine 5. As Banisher, unravel mysteries and help communities of settlers break a dark curse. From Don’t Nod, the studio that brought us Life is Strange, Banishers is another game where every decision you make counts.

Dark and Darker

Available on: Steam

Dark and Darker is one of the many RPGs running on Unreal Engine 5 that are scheduled for release this year. In this fantasy dungeon adventure, work with you friends to defeat monsters and hunt for treasure. Dark and Darker is out on Early Access right now, and with almost 70,000 downloads on Steam, it’s definitely worth a try.

Enotria: The Last Song

Available on: Steam, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

In Enotria: The Last Song, play as The Maskless One, on a mission to save humanity from Canovaccio. Each mask you wear unlocks new roles and special abilities, aiding you in your quest to save the world. One of Enotria‘s coolest feature is the ability to dramatically change your surroundings through the power of Ardore. The beautiful sun-lit environment and rich story is inspired by Italian folklore.

Remnant II

Available on: Steam, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

Remnant II is the sequel to massively popular Remnant: From The Ashes. It takes everything fans loved about the original survival RPG game and builds on it, with a whole new world to explore, powered by Unreal Engine 5. Travel solo or with up to two friends to complete quests and fight mythical foes, on a mission to stop evil from wiping out humanity completely.

Mortal Online 2

Available on: Steam

In the world of Nave, be whoever you want to be. The classless, level-less gameplay means its up to you to pick what skills you want to master, preparing you for combat against other players. The player driven economy allows you to make money from crafting weapons and armor — or you can choose to make your fortune through looting. Whatever you prefer, the world of Mortal Online 2 enables.

Chrono Odyssey

Available on: Steam, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5

Chrono Odyssey is an open world RPG full of action. Explore various terrains and biomes brought to life through Unreal Engine, drawing you in to the fantastical world around you. One of Chrono Odyssey‘s best features is its in depth character customisation options, where pretty much every part of your physical appearance is alterable.

Atlas Fallen: Reign of Sand

Available on: Steam, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

Master sand and explore a desolate desert world, either solo or co-op in Atlas Fallen: Reign of Sand. In this Dune-like action RPG, surf the sand and defeat formidable creatures through slick, fast-paced action. The more enemies you defeat, the more Essence you collect, which helps you forge your own unique play style.

Throne and Liberty

Available on: Steam, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

Throne and Liberty, the hugely popular MMORPG released in late 2024, runs on Unreal Engine 5. Fight through PvP and/ore PvE battles in the open world of Solisium. Throne and Liberty has everything you could ever want from an MMORPG, including strategy based battles, regular field events and endless weapon combinations.

The Thaumaturge

Available on: Steam, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

In The Thaumaturge, play as Wiktor Szulski, a 20th century Polish hero with a strong power, and an even stronger ego. Szulski is a thaumaturge- someone who can read the minds of others and uncover their true emotions and deepest secrets. Wield Szulki’s powers to solve mysteries and uncover the truth in the world around you. The turn-based combat against a whole host of mythical creatures add an extra element of action to this indie RPG.

And that’s our list of RPGs built with Avowed’s game engine, Unreal Engine 5!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy