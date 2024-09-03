What Powers Demons Have in A Discovery of Witches

Many magical beings collide in A Discovery of Witches, giving us an array of different supernatural powers to keep track of. And among those beings are demons, which, in A Discovery of Witches, have their own host of powers.

Daemons’ Powers in A Discovery of Witches

The powers a specific daemon, sometimes mistakenly called demons, possesses in the world of A Discovery of Witches can vary, which is part of what makes it hard to keep track. Daemons are born to human—or occasionally, witch—parents and have only slight genetic differences. This leaves them at the bottom of the supernatural hierarchy after witches and vampires, as their powers are less prominent.

In general, daemons tend to have advanced intelligence, creativity, and/or charisma. Depending on their specific abilities, they might excel in academia or in the arts—or even in manipulating people with their unusually high charm.

Some daemons in A Discovery of Witches can have premonitions of the future or possess the ability to read minds. These daemons are considered “moonkissed” and these powers are somewhat unusual for the species.

Are Daemons Evil in A Discovery of Witches?

With a name so close to the word demon, you might wonder if daemons are explicitly evil in A Discovery of Witches. While the ability to manipulate others and read minds might lead to some mischief, daemons are not inherently evil in the All Souls world. Their powers come from a slight genetic mutation, not any sort of pact with evil spirits.

Despite this, the Congregation prohibits daemons from gathering in large groups. This is partly because daemons, due to their high intelligence and creative abilities, tend towards erratic behavior. This makes them a bit unpredictable, but not strictly malevolent. Like other supernatural beings in A Discovery of Witches, daemons can be good, evil, or just plain old chaotic neutral.

Who Are the Daemons in A Discovery of Witches?

There are a few daemons who play a part in the events of A Discovery of Witches. These include:

Matthew’s best friend, Hamish

Congregation member Agatha Wilson

Nathaniel Wilson, Agatha’s son

Sophie, a moonkissed daemon born to witch parents

Each of these characters plays a unique and key role in the story throughout A Discovery of Witches, proving the point that daemons (or demons) are unique and can exhibit a variety of different powers.

A Discovery of Witches is available to watch now.

