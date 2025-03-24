What Really Happened on the Yacht in The White Lotus Season 3?

Okay so I had initially thought that Lochy might’ve been a bit more sinister than he was presenting, but I guess I was wrong. That being said, the events of the yacht in The White Lotus Season 3 are a little confusing, so let’s clear everything up.

Who Hooked Up on the Yacht in The White Lotus Season 3?

There was a threesome on the yacht in The White Lotus Season 3, involving Saxon, Lochy, and Chloe. Saxon wanted Chelsea to join in, but she went to bed and left them to it because she loves Rick and doesn’t want to cheat on him.

We get to see the events of the yacht through multiple flashbacks in episode 6, titled Denials, but things change around here and there, and the story also shifts depending on who’s talking about it. There are also very quick shots, and the red lighting certainly makes it difficult to tell what’s going on. So to give you a clearer picture of what actually happened, here’s a breakdown:

Saxon was seen kissing Chloe.

Lochy was seen kissing Chloe, and Saxon gave him a high-five for finally getting with her,

Lochy and Chloe had sex on the bed, while Saxon laid down next to them.

While Lochy and Chloe were having sex, Lochy also gave Saxon a handjob.

Initially, Saxon thought he was pleasuring himself while watching his brother and Chloe do the deed, but both Lochy’s flashback and Chloe’s retelling of the story confirmed that Lochy did indeed give him a handjob.

Did Chloe Sleep With Both Brothers?

As far as we can tell, Chloe only actually had sex with Lochy. The flashbacks didn’t indicate that she did anything more with Saxon beyond just making out. However, Chloe did tell Chelsea that she hooked up with both of them, and she has no reason to lie to Chelsea. It’s possible that even more information might come out as both brothers start to recall what really happened that night.

That being said, Chloe could’ve just meant that she and the brothers were in a threesome situation, and Saxon just happened to be on the sidelines watching her and his brother.

And that’s everything you need to know about what really happened on the yacht in The White Lotus Season 3. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more news and information on the series.

