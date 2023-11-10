What Sega Arcade Games Are in Like a Dragon Gaiden?

The Like a Dragon/Yakuza games have a tradition of including Sega arcade games, and Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is no different. So if you’re wondering just which Sega arcade games are Like a Dragon Gaiden, I’ve got the answer.

Here Are All Like a Dragon Gaiden’s Sega Arcade Games

Like a Dragon Gaiden has a reasonable selection of arcade games though, sadly, no Space Harrier. I’d also like a future title to include an actual House of the Dead game, not just a tribute, but there’s none of that here.

Here, then, are all the Sega arcade games you can play in Like a Dragon Gaiden.

Fighting Vipers 2

Motor Raid

Sega Racing Classic 2

Sonic the Fighters

Virtua Fighter 2.1

UFO Catcher, those claw machines you see in Like a Dragon’s arcades are, technically Sega games. Pretty much every arcade in the world (though there are fewer than they used to be) has a claw machine. But Sega have actually trademarked the name ‘UFO Catcher’ so they’re the only ones allowed to call their machines that.

Of all those games, Sega Racing Classic 2 is the best one to mess around with, mainly because it’s in the vein of Daytona USA/Sega Rally. Virtual Fighter 2.1 is also fun, a tweaked version of the original Virtua Fighter which was the first proper polygon-based 3D fighting game.

Here’s Where to Find Like a Dragon Gaiden’s Sega Arcade Games

You can find all of these arcade games shortly after you start Chapter 1, where you end up in Yokohama. They’re all in one arcade, Sasaki Arcade, which you can see on the map below. Head in there and you’ll find all the games.

However, when you get to Chapter 2 you’ll get sent to Sotenbori, Osaka, locking you out of Yokohama. Don’t worry, you can still play these games, you just need to head to a different arcade. This time it’s Club Sega, north of the river. You can see it on this next map.

While the arcades all have the same games, some are set at different difficulty levels. Once you hit Sotenbori you can’t go back to Yokohama until you’ve finished the game. At that point you’ll be able to access a new game mode that lets you travel back and forth.

You can also find a Sega Master System in the Daidoji Hideout, accessible from Chapter 3 onwards though you’ll have to track down cartridges to access all its 12 games.

So if you were wondering what Sega arcade games are in Like a Dragon Gaiden, there are six, accessible whenever you are openly roaming either town.

