What Should You Do With PDAs in Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl?

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl may not feel like a traditional survival game, but it has plenty of elements that make the genre popular. One of them is an in-depth inventory that can house a lot of items, including PDAs. But what should you do with PDAs in Stalker 2?

What To Do With PDAs in Stalker 2

PDAs are incredibly important in Stalker 2. Your character has one and uses it throughout the game to access vital information. However, you’re not the only one who owns the special device, with plenty of NPS in the Exclusion Zone having their own. And it turns out you’re a bit of a collector, as you’re able to grab additional PDAs in various locations. It then becomes a matter of what you want to do with them.

Initially, most PDAs will serve a purpose, having information about an upcoming quest or giving you the location of a stash or hidden item. But once you use them to complete a task or learn information, you will probably forget all about them until you realize they’re taking up a lot of space in your inventory. However, rather than dropping them on the ground to free up space, there’s another way to use them, and it will probably make you very happy.

PDAs can be sold to traders for Coupons in Stalker 2. Most of them won’t be worth much, but it beats tossing them and getting nothing in return. So, if you come across one and have limited space, it might be worth dropping another item, especially if you’re hurting for cash. Make sure you get all of the information you need, though, because selling a PDA too early can lead to problems down the line.

You can find traders in most major settlements, so you shouldn’t have to hold onto the PDAs for all that long. These NPCs are marked by a bag icon on the Stalker 2 map and have plenty to offer you if you’re looking to spend your Coupons immediately after adding them to your wallet.

And that’s what you should do with PDAs in Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl. If you have other items you want to get rid of, here’s what you should do with broken weapons.

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl is available now on Xbox and PC.

