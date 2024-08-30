What Spellbound Means in A Discovery of Witches

About midway into the first season of A Discovery of Witches, we learn our protagonist Diana may have been spellbound. But what does it mean if a witch is spellbound, and why would it happen?

What Does It Mean When a Witch Is Spellbound?

In the world of A Discovery of Witches, the term “spellbound” means that a witch’s powers have been inhibited through a binding ritual. Spellbinding a witch limits their powers, making them appear less magically gifted.

Most often, witches are spellbound because they can’t control their powers or because they’re a danger to themselves or others. In Diana’s case, she was spellbound as a young child and wasn’t aware her powers were limited until her powers broke through.

Why Was Diana Spellbound?

Diana is a special kind of witch known as a Weaver, giving her uniquely strong powers. When she was young, her own parents spellbound her to protect her from being hunted by other witches hungry to use her power for their own purposes.

Diana initially rejected magic after her parents were murdered due to being witches, so many of her fellow witches assumed she just wasn’t interested in using her powers. But as her powers began to emerge, Matthew started to suspect her abilities were magically suppressed.

It’s implied that her parents intended for the binding ritual to be undone if Diana ever found herself in great need of her powers, which is precisely how she comes to learn about her true strength.

Although her aunts knew she’d been spellbound, they never told her, leading to a bit of a rift between them and their niece when she found out. Still, they ultimately try to help her learn to use and control her powers.

Diana struggles to learn their spells in part because her powers are new to her and because her abilities as a Weaver are different from those of witches who use spell books. This leads to even more self-discovery on her journey as a witch, even as she tries to evade those who want to use her power for their own gain.

