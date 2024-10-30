Opening packs of cards is fun because you never know what you’re going to get. There are so many possibilities, especially when it comes to Pokemon cards. Unfortunately, pulling a duplicate can kill the mood. Here’s what to do with duplicate cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Recommended Videos

What To Use Duplicate Cards for in Pokemon TCG Pocket

Once you get through Pokemon TCG Pocket‘s tutorial, you’ll want to rip as many packs as possible. After all, just playing the first few minutes of the game gives you enough Hourglasses to start a nice collection. However, as you open all of the packs, you’ll start to notice that you get the same card a few different times, which is a bit of a bummer. Thankfully, this new mobile game knows what it’s doing and has a use for duplicate cards.

The first, of course, is to use them for decks. While a large portion of the Pokemon community just likes to collect, there are plenty that enjoy battling. Duplicates can be an important part of any deck, as some cards just work better than others. If you’re not a fan of reusing the same card, though, there’s another thing to use the extra inventory for.

Duplicates in Pokemon TCG Pocket can be turned into Flair, which gives cards an animation when they’re played on the field. To obtain Flair for a card, players must have the right amount of duplicates and plenty of Stardust.

Related: How to Get Mew in Pokemon TCG Pocket

How To Check for Duplicate Cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket

If you’ve collected so many cards that you aren’t sure which ones you have duplicates of, you can head to the My Cards section of the game to check. Your inventory will show every card in your collection and how many you have of each. By clicking on a card, you can check what you have to turn in to get Flair for it.

Of course, it will take more effort to get Flair for rarer cards, but by looking at some of the effects, it’ll be more than worth it. After all, showmanship is half the battle when it comes to winning a Pokemon match.

And that’s what to do with duplicate cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket. If you’re interested in more, here’s a tier list for the new mobile game, including all the best decks and cards.

Pokemon TCG Pocket is available now on mobile devices.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy