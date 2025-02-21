What to Do With Sauerkraut Pepa in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Cabbage Thief Quest Guide)

There are lots of side quests to take on in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, and many of them will force you to make decisions that can decide an NPC’s fate. If you’re wondering what you should do with Sauerkraut Pepa during the Cabbage Thief quest in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, here’s what you need to know.

How to Start Cabbage Thief in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

First off, you can start the Cabbage Thief side quest in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 by speaking with Baliff Thrush in Troskowitz. He’s usually found roaming around the village during the day, or in the tavern, so you may have to look around for a bit.

Speak with him and ask what’s been going on around town, and he’ll tell you that someone’s been stealing cabbages. You’ll then be directed to the Grocer NPC just south of Troskowitz, and you can talk to him to start the Cabbage Thief quest proper.

Cabbage Thief Location

Your next step is to locate the titular thief himself. Head towards your objective marker and you’ll find a bunch of cabbages littered around the ground. Simply follow the trail of cabbages along the road, and you’ll eventually start heading towards Nebakov Fortress.

Along the road, you’ll be led down a slightly hidden path that runs through the river, and you’ll find a cart filled with cabbages. Just a little bit ahead of the cart, you’ll find Sauerkraut Pepa, the culprit who’s been stealing all the cabbages.

Should You Spare or Turn In Sauerkraut Pepa?

When speaking with Sauerkraut Pepa, you have three options for dealing with him: letting him go and sparing him, killing him, or turning him in.

If you choose to let him go, he’ll give you some sauerkraut and also cook more for you if you bring him cabbages. Pepe’s Sauerkrauts are a pretty useful food item that will never spoil, and will also offer quite a bit of healing and some Nourishment.

If you choose to kill or turn him in, you’ll get your reward from Baliff Thrush, who gives you 789 groschen for your troubles.

This decision ultimately comes down to whether you need the money or not. Personally, I found that having the healing items was much more useful for me at that point in time, especially since it’s so easy to make money by playing dice when you have the right setup.

And that’s everything you need to know about Sauerkraut Pepa in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including a rundown of all romance options, and how to get the best ending.

