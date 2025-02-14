You’ll come across a very wide variety of NPCs in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 — some friendly, some hostile — but it’s not always clear what their intentions are. If you’re wondering what to do with the Wandering Drunk in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, here’s what you need to know.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Wandering Drunk Location

The Wandering Drunk can be found in an abandoned barn just north of Semine, off a tangent from the main roads. As you’re riding north, you’ll find a herdsman who warns you of a vagabond near there who will attack anyone who goes near him.

Head to the abandoned barn, and you’ll find a Beggar NPC sitting just outside the barn, and he’ll become hostile if you get too close to him. As far as I can tell, there’s no way to meaningfully interact with him aside from just fighting him and killing or knocking him out.

After taking him down, you can then loot his body for a gemstone ring, some keys, as well as 2.7 groschen. If you explore the barn, you can also loot a few other things there that you can sell or use later on.

What to Do With the Door and Chest Keys?

The game does not give any clues as to who the Wandering Drunk is. However, he could be a callback to a similar Beggar NPC from the first game who had also lost everything and ended up becoming a vagabond with no other questlines attached to him. It’s likely that the Wandering Drunk is someone who just lost his home and family, and the door and chest keys were probably for wherever he used to live, and they’re just on his body for flavor’s sake.

Plenty of other NPCs in the game have keys on them when you loot or pickpocket them, with it being impossible to figure out what they’re for, so that’s likely the case for the Wandering Drunk as well.

And that's everything you need to know about the Wandering Drunk in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

