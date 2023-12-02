What Year Is The Gilded Age TV Show Set In?

HBO’s critically acclaimed historical drama series The Gilded Age shines a light on late 19th century New York City. Set primarily in Manhattan, the show follows different social castes as one newly wealthy family tries to be accepted into high society.

With its sterling ensemble cast led by Carrie Coon and lush production design, The Gilded Age has become a critical favorite across its two seasons. For those looking to learn more about the HBO original series ahead of jumping into it firsthand, here’s everything you need to know about when exactly The Gilded Age is set, delving into this specific moment in American history.

What Year Is The Gilded Age Season 1 Set in?

Bertha and George Russell walk together

The Gilded Age takes its title from a time period in American history coined by Mark Twain, referring to an era stretching from approximately 1877 to 1900 in the wake of booming industrialism after the Civil War. Among the leaders of this economic boom was the railroad industry, with the series following the Russell family as they come into money from their endeavors in this growing market. During this period, major American cities also saw a rapid influx of immigrants, something also reflected in the show.

With all that in mind, The Gilded Age begins in 1882, with the eponymous era well underway in New York City when the Russells move into Manhattan to embrace the social possibilities of their freshly earned wealth. One of the major historical moments depicted in the first season is Thomas Edison’s Edison Illuminating Company preparing to provide electricity to the city from its Pearl Street power station. This initiative launched in September 1882, helping ground The Gilded Age and its story in actual New York history.

What Year Is The Gilded Age Season 2 Set In?

High society women stand together

The Gilded Age Season 2 begins less than a year after the first season finale, opening with the various characters preparing for Easter 1883, placing the series premiere some time in that year’s spring. Given his business connections, family patriarch George Russell is involved with the impending opening of the Brooklyn Bridge, a long-term civil project that finally took place in May 1883. This leads to intrigue about the bridge’s design and construction through George’s dynamic with the project’s trustees.

Another major element in The Gilded Age Season 2 is the founding of the Metropolitan Opera Company and its rivalry with the older establishment company, the Academy of Music. The Metropolitan Opera Company was founded in 1883, with The Metropolitan Opera House opening in October of that year. This major change to New York’s theater and music scene divides the social elite in The Gilded Age Season 2, stirring up some engaging interpersonal drama.

And that’s when HBO’s The Gilded Age is set.