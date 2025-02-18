Forgot password
Image Source: HBO
What's the Thailand Song that Plays in The White Lotus Season 3 Intro?


Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Feb 17, 2025 09:25 pm

Music is a big part of The White Lotus. It sets the mood, the vibe, and it lets you know just what kind of journey you’re in for. There’s a Thai song that plays during the intro of episode 1 in The White Lotus Season 3, and it’s a fantastic mood setter. Here’s what you need to know about it.

The White Lotus Season 3 Episode 1 Intro Song

The catchy Thai song that plays during the character introduction scenes of The White Lotus Season 3 is called Made in Thailand (เมดอินไทยแลนด์), performed by the Thai band Carabao in 1984.

The song plays over the little vignettes we see introducing the main characters of this season, including the Ratliff family, Jaclyn and her two friends, Rick and Chelsea, Belinda, and Mook.

The song is performed in Thai, and the lyrics show an appreciation for Thai culture as a whole, including its traditions, and how it prides itself of maintaining the old ways. The other lyrics make references to how Thai people make their own things such as clothes and shoes, as well as the slow grace of their singing and dancing that generally impresses foreigners.

Overall, I don’t necessarily think the song lyrics will have much bearing on the themes and stories that are explored in The White Lotus Season 3, but I did appreciate that the music choices this season are clearly meant to evoke an appreciation for the country it’s set in. It’ll certainly be exciting to see what other songs are used for the rest of the season.

And that’s the Thailand song that was used in the intro in The White Lotus Season 3. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more news and information on the show, including all Survivor cameos in the series so far, and what “tantric” means in the context of the series.

The White Lotus
