When Does The Next Wheel of Time Episode Come Out? Full Season 3 Release Schedule

Eager to catch Rand and the gang’s latest adventure as soon as it drops? Then read on for the lowdown on when The Wheel of Time‘s next episode comes out, as well as Season 3’s full release schedule.
When Does The Wheel of Time Season 3’s Next Episode Come Out?
The Wheel of Time Season 3, Episode 5, “Tel’aran’rhiod,” will premiere on Prime Video at 12am PT / 3am ET on Thursday, March 27, 2025. Not based in the US? Here’s how Episode 5’s release time and date shakes out across the globe:
- US – 12am PT / 3am ET, Thursday, March 27
- UK – 7am GMT, Thursday, March 27
- Europe – 8am CET, Thursday, March 27
- India – 12:30pm IST, Thursday, March 27
- Japan – 4:00pm JST, Thursday, March 27
- Australia – 6pm AET, Thursday, March 27
- New Zealand – 8pm NZDT, Thursday, March 27
As you can see, this means some Wheel of Time fans will have to wake up pretty early to see Season 3’s latest entry as soon as it’s live. But hey, who can sleep anyway, now that the battle between the forces of good and evil is starting to heat up?
The Full Wheel of Time Season 3 Episode Release Schedule
Like most Prime Video shows, The Wheel of Time Season 3 follows a one-episode-per-week release schedule. That said, it also observes another Prime Video programming tradition: three-episode premieres. So, The Wheel of Time debuts one new episode a week – except when it isn’t. Confused? Fret not: you can keep track of when each of the third season’s eight installments will drop with the below Wheel of Time Season 3 release schedule:
- Episode 1 – Thursday, March 13, 2025
- Episode 2 – Thursday, March 13, 2025
- Episode 3 – Thursday, March 13, 2025
- Episode 4 – Thursday, March 20, 2025
- Episode 5 – Thursday, March 27, 2025
- Episode 6 – Thursday, April 3, 2025
- Episode 7 – Thursday, April 10, 2025
- Episode 8 – Thursday, April 17, 2025
The Wheel of Time Season 3 is currently streaming on Prime Video, with new episodes dropping Thursdays.
Published: Mar 24, 2025 09:21 am