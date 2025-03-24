When Does The Next Wheel of Time Episode Come Out? Full Season 3 Release Schedule

Eager to catch Rand and the gang’s latest adventure as soon as it drops? Then read on for the lowdown on when The Wheel of Time‘s next episode comes out, as well as Season 3’s full release schedule.

When Does The Wheel of Time Season 3’s Next Episode Come Out?

The Wheel of Time Season 3, Episode 5, “Tel’aran’rhiod,” will premiere on Prime Video at 12am PT / 3am ET on Thursday, March 27, 2025. Not based in the US? Here’s how Episode 5’s release time and date shakes out across the globe:

US – 12am PT / 3am ET, Thursday, March 27

UK – 7am GMT, Thursday, March 27

Europe – 8am CET, Thursday, March 27

India – 12:30pm IST, Thursday, March 27

Japan – 4:00pm JST, Thursday, March 27

Australia – 6pm AET, Thursday, March 27

New Zealand – 8pm NZDT, Thursday, March 27

As you can see, this means some Wheel of Time fans will have to wake up pretty early to see Season 3’s latest entry as soon as it’s live. But hey, who can sleep anyway, now that the battle between the forces of good and evil is starting to heat up?

The Full Wheel of Time Season 3 Episode Release Schedule

Like most Prime Video shows, The Wheel of Time Season 3 follows a one-episode-per-week release schedule. That said, it also observes another Prime Video programming tradition: three-episode premieres. So, The Wheel of Time debuts one new episode a week – except when it isn’t. Confused? Fret not: you can keep track of when each of the third season’s eight installments will drop with the below Wheel of Time Season 3 release schedule:

Episode 1 – Thursday, March 13, 2025

Episode 2 – Thursday, March 13, 2025

Episode 3 – Thursday, March 13, 2025

Episode 4 – Thursday, March 20, 2025

Episode 5 – Thursday, March 27, 2025

Episode 6 – Thursday, April 3, 2025

Episode 7 – Thursday, April 10, 2025

Episode 8 – Thursday, April 17, 2025

The Wheel of Time Season 3 is currently streaming on Prime Video, with new episodes dropping Thursdays.

