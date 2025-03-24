Monopoly GO Dice Links Blue Lock Rivals Codes Assassin's Creed Shadows Ghoul://RE Kagune Tier List Roblox Game Codes inZOI Isn’t a Sims Killer… Yet
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Siuan Sanche channelling the One Power in The Wheel of Time Season 3
Category:
Movies & TV

When Does The Next Wheel of Time Episode Come Out? Full Season 3 Release Schedule

Image of Leon Miller
Leon Miller
|

Published: Mar 24, 2025 09:21 am

Eager to catch Rand and the gang’s latest adventure as soon as it drops? Then read on for the lowdown on when The Wheel of Time‘s next episode comes out, as well as Season 3’s full release schedule.

Recommended Videos

When Does The Wheel of Time Season 3’s Next Episode Come Out?

Rand, Moiraine, Egwene, Rhurc, Aviendha, and the Wise Ones in the Aiel Waste in The Wheel of Time Season 3

The Wheel of Time Season 3, Episode 5, “Tel’aran’rhiod,” will premiere on Prime Video at 12am PT / 3am ET on Thursday, March 27, 2025. Not based in the US? Here’s how Episode 5’s release time and date shakes out across the globe:

  • US – 12am PT / 3am ET, Thursday, March 27
  • UK – 7am GMT, Thursday, March 27
  • Europe – 8am CET, Thursday, March 27
  • India – 12:30pm IST, Thursday, March 27
  • Japan – 4:00pm JST, Thursday, March 27
  • Australia – 6pm AET, Thursday, March 27
  • New Zealand – 8pm NZDT, Thursday, March 27

As you can see, this means some Wheel of Time fans will have to wake up pretty early to see Season 3’s latest entry as soon as it’s live. But hey, who can sleep anyway, now that the battle between the forces of good and evil is starting to heat up?

Related: The Wheel of Time Season 3: What Do Rand and Moiraine’s Rhuidean Visions Mean?

The Full Wheel of Time Season 3 Episode Release Schedule

Like most Prime Video shows, The Wheel of Time Season 3 follows a one-episode-per-week release schedule. That said, it also observes another Prime Video programming tradition: three-episode premieres. So, The Wheel of Time debuts one new episode a week – except when it isn’t. Confused? Fret not: you can keep track of when each of the third season’s eight installments will drop with the below Wheel of Time Season 3 release schedule:

  • Episode 1 – Thursday, March 13, 2025
  • Episode 2 – Thursday, March 13, 2025
  • Episode 3 – Thursday, March 13, 2025
  • Episode 4 – Thursday, March 20, 2025
  • Episode 5 – Thursday, March 27, 2025
  • Episode 6 – Thursday, April 3, 2025
  • Episode 7 – Thursday, April 10, 2025
  • Episode 8 – Thursday, April 17, 2025

The Wheel of Time Season 3 is currently streaming on Prime Video, with new episodes dropping Thursdays.

Post Tag:
The Wheel of Time
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
related content
related content