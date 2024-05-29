When Do New NieR: Automata Anime Episodes Release?

NieR: Automata is an extremely popular action RPG series, and in 2023 its finale made its way into the anime realm. After a long break NieR: Automata Ver1.1a is coming back with more episodes and here’s when they will land.

Screenshot via Studio A-1 Pictures

New episodes of NieR: Automata Ver1.1a will air in Japan in July of 2024. Square Enix shared a new trailer announcing the release update for these new episodes on May 28, however, no exact day for the release was shared. These new episodes will be broadcast in Japan first.

This will not be a second season of the show, instead, it will be a continuation of the first which ended in July of 2023. Now after an entire year, NieR: Automata Ver1.1a is back picking up right where Episode 12 left off. Given it is a second cour, this suggests we’ll be getting another 12 episodes taking the total for Season 1 to 24 episodes.

Fans can expect to find the new episodes of NieR: Automata Ver1.1a on Crunchyroll after they air in Japan, however, it isn’t clear exactly how long the delay will be yet. The first episodes received an English dub on the streaming service a few months after the episodes were released in Japanese, so it seems likely the new episodes will get the same treatment.

As you might expect, none of the specifics have changed between cours. NieR: Automata Ver1.1a’s second cour is still made by A-1 Pictures and will include a returning voice cast from the initial episodes. For those who are fans of the games, the latest teaser hinted at things to come including the appearance of Red Girl.

Once we get closer to July we expect an exact release date to be shared and at that time this article will be updated.

