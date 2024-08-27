When Does Berserk Volume 42 Release?

Berserk is finally coming back around the United States with Volume 42 now set for release. This is great news for fans who have been waiting a long time to get more of the story in English, and here’s the exact date that you can add it to your collection.

Berserk Volume 42 is scheduled to arrive in stores on March 19, 2025. Fans can now pre-order their copy via Amazon, and other bookstores around the globe. This will be the first volume of the manga released in English following the passing of creator Kentaro Miura.

While the amount of chapters inside hasn’t been announced the volume will include 192 pages, so you’re getting plenty of Berserk action in its English return. Furthermore, you’ll also get a sweet double-sided poster to show off.

Story-wise, Volume 42 will pick up right where the last left off and continue to tell Kentaro Miura’s story after his passing. A synopsis for the upcoming release has been shared by Dark Horse Publishing and teases what’s to come.

“The shocking appearance of Griffith on Elf Island has provoked rage and terror in Guts and Casca, and carved a rift into the enchanted isle itself, setting loose a corrosive horde of devourers from beneath the earth! If the Black Swordsman cannot rely upon even his legendary blade, then escape by ship seems the only hope for survival…but not everyone is leaving Elf Island together!”

This is an exciting time for Berserk fans who are finally getting the return of the story in English after two years of waiting. Should there be any changes to the release plans or delays then this article will be updated, so feel free to check back closer to its release. For now, the date to remember is Berserk Volume 42.

