When Does Diablo 4 Season 5 End?

Most seasons in Diablo 4 have the same amount of time, but there have been a few cases where the dates get delayed or shortened. To help you reach the end of your journey before the next content drop, this guide will cover when the current season ends.

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Season 5 of Diablo 4 will end on October 8, 2024. Compared to the last year of updates, the Season of the Infernal Hordes is the shortest due to previous delays and the upcoming Vessel of Hatred expansion. This current run started around August 8, which means players only have two months before the full expansion makes an appearance. Every season before the Infernal Hordes has been at least three months, so a decent chunk of time has been removed.

Because of the lower amount of time to play, Season 5 has less content than usual. The mechanic is meant for the Eternal Realm and the main systems were relatively untouched. When compared to Season 4, there is a stark difference. But it was the size of the changes in the Season of Loot Reborn that also caused the Infernal Hordes to be shorter. To ensure that the loot overhaul was perfect, a PTR was introduced and Season 3 was extended. That extra time likely cost the Infernal Hordes in the long run.

When Diablo 4 Season 5 comes to an end, Season 6 will take over immediately after. In the past, a new season would end around 1 pm ET, but that may not be the case on October 8. Because Season 6 also arrives with the Vessel of Hatred expansion, there is a higher chance that the release times will change for the day. Regardless of the time, though, October 8 is still the date you should mark for the end of Season 5.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

