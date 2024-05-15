When Does Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 Come Out?

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1 ends just as the Prime Video show’s story is picking up steam. So, when does The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 come out?

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 debuts on Prime Video on Thursday, August 29, 2024. If that still feels painfully far away, this may sweeten the pill: it’s a multi-episode premiere. Yes, The Rings of Power Season 2 will drop its first three episodes up front, before settling into an episode-per-week timetable for the rest of its eight-episode run.

Here’s how The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power‘s full release schedule shakes out:

Episode 1 – Thursday, August 29, 2024

Episode 2 – Thursday, August 29, 2024

Episode 3 – Thursday, August 29, 2024

Episode 4 – Thursday, September 5, 2024

Episode 5 – Thursday, September 12, 2024

Episode 6 – Thursday, September 19, 2024

Episode 7 – Thursday, September 26, 2024

Episode 8 – Thursday, October 3, 2024

What Is The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 About?

That’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2’s release date covered – but what can you expect when the second season finally arrives? A lot more Sauron, if Amazon MGM Studios’ official synopsis is anything to go by. Check it out below:

“In Season 2 of The Rings of Power, Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will.

“Building on Season 1’s epic scope and ambition, the new season plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity. Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots… as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all… each other.”

