When Does Monster Hunter Wilds Come Out?

At The Game Awards 2023, the upcoming Monster Hunter Wilds was announced and received a ton of hype and fanfare over the internet. If you’re just as excited to get your hands on this game, here’s what we know about when Monster Hunter Wilds will come out.

When Is the Release Window for Monster Hunter Wilds?

According to the official reveal trailer, which debuted at The Game Awards, Monster Hunter Wilds is projected to be released sometime in 2025. Developer Capcom has yet to nudge the release window from that year. Admittedly, this announcement was shown literally weeks ago from this writing, but the odds of Wilds becoming a 2024 entry are very unlikely.

That said, I wouldn’t be surprised if Capcom wanted to run closed beta tests across 2024 while ramping up marketing toward Wilds, but only time will tell. The developer has done this for other multiplayer-styled games like Exoprimal, and since the Monster Hunter series lately is fondly seen as a wild co-op paradise for friends, we just might get the opportunity.

What Platforms Will Monster Hunter Wilds Release On?

Capcom is currently planning to release Wilds on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It’s unclear whether the game will launch simultaneously on all platforms, but it’d be hard not to assume so.

In the latter half of 2023, the RPG hitter Monster Hunter: World has seen a resurgence of players rivaling its early days on PC. Clearly, there’s an audience here, but we’ll have to wait to learn more about the game’s launch plans.

Is Monster Hunter Wilds Going To Be Open World?

After the announcement trailer dropped, fans analyzed the clip and noticed Wilds felt far more open than in previous titles. Usually, the games have a hub space to upgrade gear and prep for hunts before heading into sectioned maps with monsters, but the Wilds trailer didn’t show any of that familiar loop.

This has caused concern among the Monster Hunter community since the series has benefited from its bounty-to-zone approach, some claiming that “wandering around an open world and killing whatever is around is not what [Monster Hunter] is about.”

What seems more plausible is that Monster Hunter Wilds is scaling up its zones, or potentially, these spaces will have some type of interconnectivity between them. All we can do now is speculate until we learn more, but it’s clear from the trailer that the environments and how players interact with them are turning in a new, exciting direction.