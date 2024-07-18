When Does Solstice 2024 Start in Destiny 2?

During Episode: Echoes, Destiny 2 will be hosting its yearly celebration of all things heroic with the Solstice of Heroes. But when does the event begin?

Bungie has yet to confirm an exact date for the Solstice event to begin, but it feels likely that we’ll get three to four weeks of story content, and then the following week the Solstice will start. That would put a potential start date around the end of July to the first week of August.

What is the Solstice event?

During the Solstice, players run missions in an area called the European Aerial Zone, or EAZ. It’s basically a wave-based mode where you need to go around killing enemies, stoking a massive bonfire, and then killing a boss creature that will spawn in. Doing so will award you Silver Leaves as long as you are wearing the event armor. You can get better armor stats, improve the look of the armor, and generally get yourself a pretty solid suit of gear by the end of the event. The event armor doesn’t look like much to start, but as you level it up it will get nicer and nicer.

All this assumes that Bungie doesn’t do anything to change the event this year. They do have a habit of working on small changes to the way events work from time to time, but I am not expecting much, if anything, to change about this year’s event.

There will also be some new weapons to grab, including some new rolls for as yet unrevealed weapons. Finally, there are usually all manner of things to grab in the Eververse shop for those willing to spend some cash.

