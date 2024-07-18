Image Source: Bungie
Category:
Guides
Video Games

When Does Solstice 2024 Start in Destiny 2?

Image of Aidan O'Brien
Aidan O'Brien
|

Published: Jul 18, 2024 04:59 am

During Episode: Echoes, Destiny 2 will be hosting its yearly celebration of all things heroic with the Solstice of Heroes. But when does the event begin?

Recommended Videos

What is the start date of Solstice 2024 in Destiny 2?

Bungie has yet to confirm an exact date for the Solstice event to begin, but it feels likely that we’ll get three to four weeks of story content, and then the following week the Solstice will start. That would put a potential start date around the end of July to the first week of August.

What is the Solstice event?

During the Solstice, players run missions in an area called the European Aerial Zone, or EAZ. It’s basically a wave-based mode where you need to go around killing enemies, stoking a massive bonfire, and then killing a boss creature that will spawn in. Doing so will award you Silver Leaves as long as you are wearing the event armor. You can get better armor stats, improve the look of the armor, and generally get yourself a pretty solid suit of gear by the end of the event. The event armor doesn’t look like much to start, but as you level it up it will get nicer and nicer.

All this assumes that Bungie doesn’t do anything to change the event this year. They do have a habit of working on small changes to the way events work from time to time, but I am not expecting much, if anything, to change about this year’s event.

There will also be some new weapons to grab, including some new rolls for as yet unrevealed weapons. Finally, there are usually all manner of things to grab in the Eververse shop for those willing to spend some cash.

Post Tag:
Destiny 2
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Aidan O'Brien
Aidan O'Brien
Aidan has been into movies, games, tv, and tabletop since the 80s. Rather than get bogged down in pointless nostalgia, he remains excited for all the amazing art that has yet to come. When not scribbling articles for sites like Escapist, Destructoid, or Dot Esports, he is making Youtube videos about interesting lore, or how to paint little plastic models.