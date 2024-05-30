Star Wars: Hunters transports you to a TV show where fighters from across the galaxy duke it out for fame and money. But just when does Star Wars: Hunters come out? Here’s the answer.

When Does Star Wars: Hunters Come Out?

Star Wars: Hunters comes out on Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android this June 4. At least, that’s the date it launches in the US, but it’s actually already available in some regions as part of a soft launch.

It’s currently playable on Android in India, the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia. In fact, it’s been available to play in those territories for quite some time. How long? According to this tweet from developer Zynga, it’s been playable since November 2021.

The soft launch strategy gave developer Zynga a chance to see how the game held up, whether it could support the number of people who were diving in, and so on. The developer has also likely been watching whether people actually put money into the game’s microtransactions. If players haven’t been biting, it’ll have been a big warning sign. Let’s face it – companies have no qualms about pulling the plug on free-to-play games that aren’t profitable.

But for the rest of the world, Star Wars: Hunters will be available to play on June 4. It’s not arriving on PC, PlayStation, or Xbox, just those three platforms. You may, however, be able to play the game using an Android emulator on PC.

However, while it’s not out for most of the world, what you can do is pre-register for the game. Why would you do that? Mainly because it rewards you with certain benefits, such as cosmetic items. They won’t stop people from murdering whichever character you choose, but at least you’ll look cool while dying.

So, the answer to when Star Wars: Hunters comes out is it launches June 4, but there are bonuses for pre-registering.

