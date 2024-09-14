Image Credit: Bethesda
Sauron as Annatar in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2
Movies & TV

When Does the Next Episode of LotR: Rings of Power Release? (Season 2 Release Schedule)

Image of Dan Wenerowicz
Dan Wenerowicz
|

Published: Sep 14, 2024 05:16 am

After the initial three-episode drop that we expect with so many premieres now, the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power sticks to a weekly release format. To make sure you don’t miss any episodes, we’ll give you a full schedule for all the upcoming episodes until the season 2 finale.

LotR: The Rings of Power Season 2 Release Schedule

New episodes for LotR: The Rings of Power release every Thursday at 12 am PT or 3 am ET. The first three episodes went live at the same time on August 29 and there have been two more since then, bringing us to the halfway point of the season. Below you can find the full schedule as we head to the end of the season.

  • Episode 1 (Thursday, August 29) – Elven Kings Under the Sky
  • Episode 2 (Thursday, August 29) – Where the Stars are Strange
  • Episode 3 (Thursday, August 29) – The Eagle and the Sceptre
  • Episode 4 (Thursday, September 5) – Eldest
  • Episode 5 (Thursday, September 12) – Halls of Stone
  • Episode 6 (Thursday, September 19) – TBD
  • Episode 7 (Thursday, September 26) – TBD
  • Episode 8 (Thursday, October 3) – TBD (Finale)

Season 2 brings a total of eight episodes with the finale arriving on October 8 at the normal time. Eight episodes are the standard for most of the big-budget shows now, but at least the run time so far has been fairly long. All of the listed episodes up to this point have had over one hour of runtime. The rest of Season 2 will likely follow the same pattern. After all, entire plot lines are left out of some episodes because there is so much ground to cover.

And that’s all there is to know about the Season 2 schedule for the show. Mark your Thursdays until the start of October so you don’t let new episodes escape you.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Dan Wenerowicz is a Staff Writer at The Escapist, where he helps lead the team's guides coverage of FPS and action games such as Call of Duty, Elden Ring, Diablo 4, and Black Myth: Wukong. He has a Bachelor's in Writing and has worked as a video game journalist for four years, having written and edited for such prominent outlets as Prima Games, Screen Rant, Sportskeeda, GINX TV, and Gfinity. His work has been read by millions of people, and his expertise has helped them better understand and complete video games.