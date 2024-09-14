When Does the Next Episode of LotR: Rings of Power Release? (Season 2 Release Schedule)

After the initial three-episode drop that we expect with so many premieres now, the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power sticks to a weekly release format. To make sure you don’t miss any episodes, we’ll give you a full schedule for all the upcoming episodes until the season 2 finale.

Recommended Videos

LotR: The Rings of Power Season 2 Release Schedule

New episodes for LotR: The Rings of Power release every Thursday at 12 am PT or 3 am ET. The first three episodes went live at the same time on August 29 and there have been two more since then, bringing us to the halfway point of the season. Below you can find the full schedule as we head to the end of the season.

Episode 1 (Thursday, August 29) – Elven Kings Under the Sky

Episode 2 (Thursday, August 29) – Where the Stars are Strange

Episode 3 (Thursday, August 29) – The Eagle and the Sceptre

Episode 4 (Thursday, September 5) – Eldest

Episode 5 (Thursday, September 12) – Halls of Stone

Episode 6 (Thursday, September 19) – TBD

Episode 7 (Thursday, September 26) – TBD

Episode 8 (Thursday, October 3) – TBD (Finale)

Season 2 brings a total of eight episodes with the finale arriving on October 8 at the normal time. Eight episodes are the standard for most of the big-budget shows now, but at least the run time so far has been fairly long. All of the listed episodes up to this point have had over one hour of runtime. The rest of Season 2 will likely follow the same pattern. After all, entire plot lines are left out of some episodes because there is so much ground to cover.

And that’s all there is to know about the Season 2 schedule for the show. Mark your Thursdays until the start of October so you don’t let new episodes escape you.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy