When Does Yuta Appear in Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK)?

Yuta Okkotsu was one of the strongest characters in Jujutsu Kaisen 0 but fans who have watched the anime series will have noticed his surprising absence. Don’t fret! He is coming back and here’s exactly when it happens in both the anime and manga.

Recommended Videos

When Does Yuta Okkotsu Show Up in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Screenshot via MAPPA

Yuta Okkotsu’s first appearance in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime series comes right at the end of the Shibuya Incident Arc. The powerful sorcerer shows up in the closing moments of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, Episode 23, and has a shocking declaration (we won’t go into that here to avoid spoilers).

If you’re a manga reader then you’ll first see Yuta in Chapter 137: Hard and White. For those looking to purchase the series physically then this Chapter can be found midway through Volume 16.

It should be no surprise to hear that Yuta does return given the significance the character has in Jujutsu Kaisen 0. In this, the original story that inspired Jujutsu Kaisen Yuta is the main protagonist. While he isn’t the main character in Jujutsu Kaisen he is definitely a key player as the story unfolds.

If you’re looking for a hint as to what Yuta is up to when he returns to Jujutsu Kaisen without wading into spoiler territory then we suggest sticking around through the credits of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 where you’ll find a scene hinting what the S-Grade Sorcerer has been up to.

Of course, if you want to see what happens after he shows up in the anime you’ll have to read the manga which you can pick up right after Season 2 of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime by starting at Chapter 138. As you’d expect, there’s a lot more of Yuta’s story to be told, and things truly do get epic.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more