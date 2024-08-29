When Dynamax Pokemon Are Coming to Pokemon GO: Release Date & All Confirmed Debuts

After many teases and plenty of speculation, it’s official that Dynamax Pokemon are coming to Pokemon GO. Fans are more than ready for a new mechanic in the game, so here’s exactly when we’ll see Dynamaxing and which Pokemon will be able to do it.

When Are Dynamax Pokemon Coming to Pokemon GO?

Dynamax Pokemon will be released early in the Max Out season with the GO Big event on Tuesday, September 10, at 10 AM local time. The initial event runs through September 15, 2024, at 8 PM local time.

This event will introduce Max Battles, a new mechanic where you’ll battle giant Pokemon, similar to Raids but bigger. Along with the new mechanic, we’ll be able to catch five Pokemon that can use it.

As of now, it’s unclear if Max Battles will recur outside of special events like Raid Battles do or be a special occurrence. So, if you want to snag some Dynamax Pokemon, put the GO Big event on your calendar.

All Dynamax Debuts for the GO Big Event

Not every Pokemon will be able to Dynamax, at least not at first. Instead, we’ll need to catch special Pokemon in Max Battles, who’ll be able to use the mechanic during those battles in the future. Here are the Dynamax Pokemon we’ll see in the initial GO Big event debut:



Bulbasaur

Charmander

Squirtle

Skwovet

Wooloo

All of these Dynamax Pokemon will have Shiny forms in the game, so if you’re really lucky, you might soon have a giant Shiny Wooloo on your hands.

How Does Dynamaxing Work?

While we won’t know everything about Dynamaxing until it’s actually in the game, the GO Big event gives us some hints about how it will work. We know that Dynamaxing will be able to happen only in the special Dynamax battles. From Niantic’s language, it also seems that only those Pokemon caught from Max Battles will be able to use the mechanic.

The Special Research during the Max Out season will grant players something called Max Particles. It’s likely we’ll need to collect a certain amount of Max Particles before we can Dynamax our Pokemon, similar to collecting Mega Energy to spark Mega Evolution.

Assuming Dynamaxing works similarly in Pokemon GO to how it functioned in Pokemon Sword and Shield, our Pokemon will grow massively in size and power when Dynamaxed. This will make them more formidable contenders in battle, making it easier to win Max Battles.

After a fairly underwhelming Shared Skies season, Pokemon GO plans are eager to see if the new mechanic and the introduction of Galar starters can renew the fun of the mobile game.

Pokemon GO is available on iOS and Android.

