When Is the Fallout Bundle Coming to MW3 & Warzone?

A new season in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and Warzone means a plethora of content is coming down the pipeline. Part of that content is going to be a Fallout-themed bundle. So, when is the Fallout bundle coming to MW3 and Warzone?

When Season 4 of MW3 and Warzone launched last week, data miners were able to look in the game files and discover loads of unreleased content. Among this content were dozens of store bundles, including the “Fallout Vault Dweller Tracer Pack” bundle. In addition to learning of the bundle’s existence, data miners also took a peek at everything the bundle includes and its price.

However, what wasn’t included in the game files was a release date. At this time, it’s unclear exactly when the Fallout bundle is coming to MW3 and Warzone. All we currently know is that the bundle is arriving sometime in Season 4. With such a highly anticipated set of cosmetics, though, I can’t imagine Activision waiting too long to release the items in the shop.

Everything Included in the Fallout Bundle

According to some leaked footage showcasing the contents of the bundle, the Fallout Vault Dweller Tracer Pack is going to cost 2,800 COD Points. We can’t show the leaked footage for copyright reasons, but you can view it by visiting a data miner’s X account. The items in the bundle are listed below:

4 Operator Skins (Price, Ghost, Soap, Gaz Vault Vault 141 Skins)

Vault-Tec Approved M16 Tracer Blueprint

Atomic Disintegrator HRM-9 Tracer Blueprint

Assorted Gun Charms, Emblems, Calling Cards, Stickers, and Loading Screens

I’ll continue to update this article with any further details that emerge surrounding the Fallout bundle in MW3 and Warzone.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

