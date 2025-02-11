Every season of Fortnite builds to one thing: the live event. Players will load into the game hours early to secure their seats and celebrate the end of one season and the start of another. But when is the live event in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 1 taking place?

When Does Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 1 End?

While Fortnite has been known to do mid-season live events, Season 6 is nearing its conclusion, meaning there’s only so much time left for the game to pull off something big. Thankfully, prominent Fortnite leakers are already on the case, revealing information about when the next live event will take place.

Some eagle-eyed gamers may have already noticed that Daigo, one of the main Season 6 characters, has appeared in front of a Demon Portal on the Battle Royale Island. He has six masks sitting in front of him, and another one is lighting up every day. Based on the schedule, it appears that the final one will be lit on Saturday, February 15, which is when the event will kick off.

That theory lines up with other events in recent seasons. Since Fortnite has started releasing new seasons on Fridays, events have taken place the weekend prior, allowing as many gamers as possible to experience them and still have time to unlock those last few items in the Battle Pass.

What Will Happen in the Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 1 Live Event?

While the good people at Epic Games love to keep things close to the vest, especially when it comes to live events, details find their way onto the Internet, and that’s not changing for Chapter 6, Season 1. According to some leaked dialogue, Daigo is looking for a way into the Spirit Realm to save his sister, Jade. However, his brother, Kendo, doesn’t agree with his methods and might look to thwart his plans.

Once all the masks are lit, it’s likely that the Spirit Realm will open for Diago and that Kendo will be there to try and stop him. What happens after that is anyone’s guess, but there’s sure to be an epic battle between the forces of good and evil.

One major figure that’s unlikely to make an appearance during the Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 1 live event is Godzilla. The King of the Monsters already had his moment in the sun, with players being able to control him during a brief period in Chapter 6, and he’d likely tip the scales in favor of whatever side he was on. The same goes for King Kong, who didn’t have the impact Godzilla did but still made the occasional appearance in Battle Royale matches.

And that’s when the Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 1 live event is. If you’re looking for more, here’s how to track traces of the comet in the mountains in the popular Battle Royale title.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

