When Is the Next Escape From Tarkov Wipe? Plus, Full EFT Wipe History

Are you a keen Escape from Tarkov player? Chances are you’re having a blast with this early access FPS, but are a little nervous about its wipes. If you’re wondering when the next Escape from Tarkov wipe is, we’ve got you covered, along with details of EFT’s wipe history.

When Is the Next Escape from Tarkov Happening?

Battlestate Games hasn’t confirmed when the next EFT wipe will be, but going by the game’s history, it’ll happen sometime in June 2025, along with a major patch. Given that Battlestate has said the game will exit early access in 2025, it’s possible that June will also be the month when EFT is upgraded to 1.0.

Why June? Because, right now, there’s about half a year between each wipe. A wipe is like Thanos’s near-snap at the end of Avengers: Endgame – the game is wiped clean and all player profiles and achievements are zeroed. No matter what you accomplished previously, you’re starting from scratch.

That might seem frustrating, but a lot of EFT players seem okay with wipes. It keeps the game fresh and Battlestate has confirmed the wipes will keep happening till the game’s 1.0 release.

So, there’s one more wipe this year, probably in June, and possibly another in December. But it’s been 42 days since the last wipe, so players are safe for now, and Battlestate tends to announce wipes/patches ahead of time.

Escape from Tarkov’s Full Wipe History

So how often has Escape from Tarkov been wiped? And how long is the gap between wipes? The EFT fans at Tarkov.dev have helpfully cataloged the wipes, which, in reverse chronological order, are as follows.

December 26, 2024 (128 days from last wipe)

(128 days from last wipe) August 20, 2024 (236 days from last wipe)

(236 days from last wipe) December 27, 2023 (139 days from last wipe)

(139 days from last wipe) August 10, 2023 (225 days from last wipe)

(225 days from last wipe) December 28, 2022 (181 days from last wipe)

(181 days from last wipe) June 29, 2022 (198 days from last wipe)

(198 days from last wipe) December 12, 2021 (165 days from last wipe)

(165 days from last wipe) June 20, 2021 (188 days from last wipe)

(188 days from last wipe) December 24, 2020 (210 days from last wipe)

(210 days from last wipe) May 28, 2020 (214 days from last wipe)

(214 days from last wipe) October 27, 2019 (201 days from last wipe)

(201 days from last wipe) April 9, 2019 (152 days from last wipe)

(152 days from last wipe) November 8, 2018 (112 days from last wipe)

(112 days from last wipe) July 19, 2018 (91 days from last wipe)

(91 days from last wipe) April 19, 2018 (114 days from last wipe)

(114 days from last wipe) December 26, 2017 (60 days from EFT launch)

That averages out at 184 days between each wipe, so we’re due for a wipe in the middle of 2025.

Will Escape from Tarkov 1.0 Stop the Wipes?

According to Battlestate, wipes are an important part of EFT‘s development. On their website, the team states “For the development team, wipes serve several purposes, one of which is balancing changes to bring the project closer to the way it should be on release.”

Does that mean there’ll be no more wipes after EFT 1.0? Almost. According to Battlestate, there’ll be more main character wipes, but they “..will not disappear completely – they can be left as a seasonal mechanic.”

The developer has yet to clarify further but that suggests there may be side-servers or side activities where all players can start from scratch, while still retaining their main character.

And that’s everything to knock about wipes in Escape from Tarkov.

Escape from Tarkov is available now on PC.

