When Is the Next Wuthering Waves Banner?

Wuthering Waves is set to have multiple featured banners with rate-up characters for players to pull on. Here’s everything you need to know about the next Wuthering Waves banner.

When the Next Wuthering Waves Banner Is

The next Wuthering Waves banner is set to go live on June 13, and it’ll feature Yinlin, a brand new 5-star Electro Resonator. The following 4-star characters will also get a rate-up on her banner:

Taoqi

Aalto

Yuanwu

Yinlin is a pretty exciting character to look out for, especially if you decided to pull for Encore in your rerolls or from the novice banner. The two synergize pretty well together, and she should be a really solid DPS pick for your team if you’re opting to skip Jiyan and save for her instead.

Next Weapon Banner in Wuthering Waves

Aside from Yinlin, we’re also getting a new weapons banner. This banner will feature the 5-star Stringmaster, which is Yinlin’s weapon. Do note that you’ll need Forging Tides to pull on this banner, as opposed to Radiant Tides for the character event banner. The following 4-star weapons will also get a rate-up:

Jinzhou Keeper

Cadenza

Lunar Cutter

Current Banner in Wuthering Waves

At the time of writing, Jiyan is the current featured character in Wuthering Waves. You can use Radiant Tides to pull for him, and the following 4-star characters also get a rate-up on his banner:

Danjin

Chixia

Mortefi

His weapon banner features the Verdant Summit, with the following 4-star weapons getting a rate-up:

Dauntless Evernight

Variation

Hollow Mirage

Both of these banners will expire on June 13 to make way for Yinlin. All banners in Wuthering Waves have a hard pity of 80, though soft pity will start at 50, gradually increasing your chances of picking up a 5-star character or weapon.

And that’s everything you need to know about the current and upcoming banners in Wuthering Waves. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

