When is Verdansk Coming Back to Call of Duty: Warzone? Answered

Even after all these years, Verdansk is still the most popular Call of Duty: Warzone map. It was announced in the lead up to Black Ops 6 that Verdansk would return to Warzone some time in the near future. Here’s when you can play it for yourself.

When Is Verdansk Returning to Warzone? Answered

It seems like practically every major shooter is doing a throwback to earlier days to win back fans. Fortnite is adding Chapter 1 OG in early December, and Overwatch: Classic lets Overwatch 2 players re-experience the original game how it was at launch. With the promised released of Verdansk, Warzone plans to harken back to its launch in 2025.

Around the CODNext event, it was confirmed that Verdansk will return to Warzone in 2025. Before the Call of Duty team tweeted an official statement, prominent Call of Duty Leaker BobNetworkUK said that Verdansk was originally planned for release with Black Ops 6 Season 02, but was likely to slip from that date as Raven were running behind schedule.

However, the map is still expected to ship in Spring 2025. That timeline coincides with the anniversary of Warzone’s initial release. Call of Duty’s hit BR game launched back in March of 2020. Nearly every year since then, Activision has released some sort of event or tie-in to celebrate the anniversary. That being said, March of 2025 would be a perfect time to give players this iconic throwback map, since it will be Warzone’s fifth anniversary. That being said, players eager to play the map again before that date have options.

Can You Play Verdansk Early in Call of Duty?

While players will have to wait until 2025 to experience Verdansk on Console and PC, the map is available on Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile This mobile title has full cross-progression with Black Ops 6 and Warzone, meaning time spent here is still valuable to the core games’ progression. Better yet, Warzone Mobile features Black Ops 6 features like Omnimovement, meaning players will get a chance to practice Verdansk with Black Ops 6 items and features before console and PC.

