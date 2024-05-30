Star Wars: Hunters, three of the game's fighters, including a woman with a lightsaber, walking towards the camera.
Category:
Video Games

When Star Wars Hunters Takes Place on the Franchise Timeline

Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
|
Published: May 30, 2024 09:52 am

Star Wars: Hunters is set on the planet of Vespaara, where warriors battle it out for the entertainment of cheering fans. But just when does Star Wars: Hunters take place on the franchise timeline? Here’s the answer.

Recommended Videos

When Star Wars: Hunters Takes Place on the Franchise Timeline

Star Wars: Hunters takes place after the fall of the Galactic Empire after the Battle of Jakku, as confirmed by a panel at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022. Lucasfilm’s Kelly Sharp explains that the game is set around the same time as The Mandalorian. On the Star Wars timeline, that’s between 9 ABY (After the Battle of Yavin) and 11 ABY, well before Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens.

At first glance, that makes one of the game’s hunters, Sentinel, look like a bit of an idiot. He’s a Stormtrooper, yelling about the glory of the Empire when it’s gone. Is he some sad Imperial lost causer, going home and sobbing into his Imperial flag? Surprisingly, no.

According to the tie-in book Hunters: Battle for the Arena, Sentinel abandoned the Empire before it fell but adopted the personal of a Stormtrooper to stir up the crowds, acting as a heel. Star Wars: Hunters is all about the ratings, and while the winners may not be pre-planned, it’s got a definite WWE air to it.

Related: All Pre-Registration Bonuses & Rewards for Star Wars Hunters

Zynga hasn’t given an official year for when Star Wars: Hunters takes place, but saying it takes place around The Mandalorian is as close as fans will get. So, the game’s position on the Star Wars timeline looks something like this:

  • 0 ABY – Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope
  • 3 ABY – Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back
  • 4 ABY – Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi
  • 5 ABY – The Battle of Jakku (fall of the Empire)
  • 9 ABY – The Mandalorian Season 1
  • 9-11 ABY – Star Wars: Hunters
  • 11-12 ABY – Star Wars: Ahsoka
  • 34 ABY – Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens

So, the answer to when Star Wars: Hunters takes place on the franchise timeline is that it’s after the fall of the Galactic Empire, around the time of The Mandalorian series, probably between 9 and 11 ABY.

Star Wars: Hunters releases on June 4 on Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS.

Post Tag:
Star Wars: Hunters
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Roblox 3008 Codes (May 2024)—Are There Any?
Roblox 3008 promo image.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Roblox 3008 Codes (May 2024)—Are There Any?
Vuk Vladisavljev Vuk Vladisavljev May 30, 2024
Read Article When Does Star Wars Hunters Come Out?
Star Wars: Hunters, a Mandalorian using a flamethrower on their enemies.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
When Does Star Wars Hunters Come Out?
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen May 30, 2024
Read Article Z Piece Codes (May 2024)
Z Piece promo image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Z Piece Codes (May 2024)
Kristina Timotic Kristina Timotic May 30, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Roblox 3008 Codes (May 2024)—Are There Any?
Roblox 3008 promo image.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Roblox 3008 Codes (May 2024)—Are There Any?
Vuk Vladisavljev Vuk Vladisavljev May 30, 2024
Read Article When Does Star Wars Hunters Come Out?
Star Wars: Hunters, a Mandalorian using a flamethrower on their enemies.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
When Does Star Wars Hunters Come Out?
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen May 30, 2024
Read Article Z Piece Codes (May 2024)
Z Piece promo image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Z Piece Codes (May 2024)
Kristina Timotic Kristina Timotic May 30, 2024
Author
Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen is a freelance contributor at The Escapist and has been with the site since 2020. He returned to writing about games following several career changes, with his most recent stint lasting five-plus years. He hopes that, through his writing work, he settles the karmic debt he incurred by persuading his parents to buy a Mega CD. Outside of The Escapist, Chris covers news and more for GameSpew. He's also been published at such sites as VG247, Space, and more. His tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though he'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based. At Escapist, he's covered such games as Infinite Craft, Lies of P, Starfield, and numerous other major titles.