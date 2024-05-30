Star Wars: Hunters is set on the planet of Vespaara, where warriors battle it out for the entertainment of cheering fans. But just when does Star Wars: Hunters take place on the franchise timeline? Here’s the answer.

When Star Wars: Hunters Takes Place on the Franchise Timeline

Star Wars: Hunters takes place after the fall of the Galactic Empire after the Battle of Jakku, as confirmed by a panel at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022. Lucasfilm’s Kelly Sharp explains that the game is set around the same time as The Mandalorian. On the Star Wars timeline, that’s between 9 ABY (After the Battle of Yavin) and 11 ABY, well before Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens.

At first glance, that makes one of the game’s hunters, Sentinel, look like a bit of an idiot. He’s a Stormtrooper, yelling about the glory of the Empire when it’s gone. Is he some sad Imperial lost causer, going home and sobbing into his Imperial flag? Surprisingly, no.

According to the tie-in book Hunters: Battle for the Arena, Sentinel abandoned the Empire before it fell but adopted the personal of a Stormtrooper to stir up the crowds, acting as a heel. Star Wars: Hunters is all about the ratings, and while the winners may not be pre-planned, it’s got a definite WWE air to it.

Zynga hasn’t given an official year for when Star Wars: Hunters takes place, but saying it takes place around The Mandalorian is as close as fans will get. So, the game’s position on the Star Wars timeline looks something like this:

0 ABY – Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope

3 ABY – Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back

4 ABY – Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi

5 ABY – The Battle of Jakku (fall of the Empire)

9 ABY – The Mandalorian Season 1

9-11 ABY – Star Wars: Hunters

11-12 ABY – Star Wars: Ahsoka

34 ABY – Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens

So, the answer to when Star Wars: Hunters takes place on the franchise timeline is that it’s after the fall of the Galactic Empire, around the time of The Mandalorian series, probably between 9 and 11 ABY.

Star Wars: Hunters releases on June 4 on Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS.

