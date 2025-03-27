When Will Extraction 3 Release on Netflix?

The Extraction franchise starring Chris Hemsworth has been a major hit for Netflix since it launched as one of the only major action movies to release during the pandemic. After the release of Extraction 2 in 2023 and its teaser ending, Netflix announced that a third film would be landing but when will Extraction 3 come out on Netflix?

Recommended Videos

Extraction 3 does not have an official release date as of this article’s most recent update.

Extraction 3 was announced by Chris Hemsworth, the franchise’s director, at Netflix’s big annual event, Tudum. The franchise star and director were excited that Hemsworth’s character, Tyler Rake, would once again be returning for a third film to carry on a franchise that was quickly becoming a surprise cornerstone for Netflix after the first film skyrocketed to be the most-watched movie ever on the platform when it was released. The pair, however, did not share a release date for the movie.

In fact, no one has shared a release date for the film. While expectations around the industry were that the movie would land sometime in 2025 as the year progresses that seems less and less likely. Filming has not started yet, though it is likely to start this year, meaning that unless the movie gets turned very quickly we may be waiting until 2026 to see Rake yet again extract someone from a hairy situation and nearly die. In fact, we don’t even have any other casting for the movie yet as all we know is that Hemsworth is returning and Hargrave will direct. It’s not even clear if Joe Russo, who wrote the first two films, is writing this one or not.

That means as of now, Extraction 3‘s release date is unknown but could be coming soon.

What Will Extraction 3 Be About?

Given that there hasn’t been any confirmation about who is writing the film or when it will release it should be pretty clear that we know very little about the plot of the film. Obviously, Rake will once again return and given the name of the film and the plots of the first two movies he will most likely be once again tasked with extracting someone.

That was made perfectly clear by the conclusion of Extraction 2 in which a strange man played by Idris Elba approached Rake and told him that he had been assigned another mission. Elba’s character was teased throughout the second film and clearly will play a major role in the third movie, but it isn’t clear just who he is or what he will have Rake do. We may also see more of Mia, Rake’s ex-wife played by Olga Kurylenko, who was with him when Elba’s character was introduced at the end of the second film. This would most likely mean the film will dive deeper into Rake’s past, especially the loss of his son and the emotional impact it had on him and the fact that he seems to routinely risk his life no for children in danger.

Aside from this guess work we don’t know anything else about the upcoming Extraction 3‘s story.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy