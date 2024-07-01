Alongside the finale of Demon Slayer Season 4, the Hashira Training Arc, came the announcement of a trilogy of films adapting the end of the series, the Infinity Castle Arc. Given the scale of the project, here’s when we can most likely expect each movie to release.

When Will the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Movies Release?

While we don’t have an estimated window, or even year, of when these films may release, we do have an educated guess based on how the series has handled previous releases. Since 2019, Demon Slayer has released new content every year, either as films or weekly anime series. Given that pattern, it shouldn’t be at all surprising to see the first of these films drop sometime in 2025, with a formal release date dropping sometime toward the end of this year.

As for the following two films, it would stand to reason that Ufotable would release them shortly after the first film dropped. Given that the only other production they’re working on right now is some unknown Genshin Impact anime, I wouldn’t be surprised if they’re all hands on deck trying to release these films in as short of a timespan as possible to capitalize on the fervor the series is drumming up. If I had to hazard a guess, if the first film releases in the first half of 2025, then it would stand to reason that the second film in the trilogy would release in the second half of 2025, with the final film coming out in the first half of 2026.

As for the contents of these movies, it seems likely that each film will center on a fight between the Demon Slayers and the remaining Upper Moon Demons, which would enable the trilogy to focus on a small group of characters in each film rather than everyone at once, with subplots dedicated to minor fights against Muzan’s demons.

However, that’s not even getting into the actual final arc of the series, the Sunrise Countdown Arc, which sees the remaining Demon Slayers have their climactic showdown with Muzan. It seems like a huge ask trying to cram 66 chapters of material into three films when the Mugen Train film only adapted 13, so I would hedge my bets and say that at the conclusion of this trilogy, there’ll be either one more film or one final season to truly end the series.

And that’s when the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movies will release.

Demon Slayer is streaming now on Crunchyroll.

