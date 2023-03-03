The “K” in K-pop obviously stands for “Korean,” yet K-pop groups are becoming increasingly international in every sense. Not only do fandoms span the globe, but the members of the groups themselves sometimes hail from outside of South Korea. In fact, it’s actually advantageous to have a member or members who aren’t from Korea, because having members who speak other languages makes it easier to appeal to a more diverse audience. With that in mind, since some members of NewJeans speak English, one might wonder where in the world they are from, so we will explain here where Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein were born.

Explaining Where NewJeans Members Are from and Where They Were Born

Members Minji, Haerin, and Hyein were all born in South Korea and are ethnically Korean. Danielle Marsh was born in Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia to a Caucasian Australian father and Korean mother, who reportedly met when Danielle’s mother was studying abroad in Australia, so Danielle is Korean-Australian. Lastly, Hanni (also known as Phạm Ngọc Hân) was born in Australia to parents who had emigrated from Vietnam, so she is Vietnamese-Australian.

At 5 years old, Danielle reportedly spent a few years living in South Korea so as to learn the culture at her mother’s behest. During this period, she became a child model in Korea, working under her Korean name of Mo Ji-hye, and her appearances on Korean television during that period are well documented. She spent time living in both Australia and Korea, and since she has a Korean passport, Danielle appears to have dual Australian-Korean citizenship.

Meanwhile, although Hanni was born in Australia and uses an Australian passport, language used in an official Korean statement suggests that she enjoys dual Australian-Vietnamese citizenship. This is possible because her parents were Vietnamese citizens.

Now you know where all of the NewJeans members are from, including where they were born, their ethnicity, and their nationality!