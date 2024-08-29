Image Credit: Bethesda
Where Can I Watch Baddies Caribbean? Answered

Chris McMullen
Published: Aug 29, 2024 07:19 am

Baddies Caribbean is the latest series in the Baddies reality TV franchise. If you’ve heard good things about it or get a kick out of watching influencers going all out, you’ll want to know where you can watch Baddies Caribbean.

Where To Watch Baddies Caribbean

Baddies Caribbean is available to watch on American streaming service Zeus Network. And that’s it. There are a lot of places you’ll find reality TV shows streaming; Amazon, Netflix, Living, and many others. However, none of those have Baddies Caribbean. The only place to watch this series is over on the Zeus network, and it’s not free.

The good news is that it won’t cost an arm and a leg to watch Baddies Caribbean. Unfortunately, there’s no free trial, but for $5.99 a month, you can watch the network’s entire catalog. That includes Baddies Caribbean and the other Baddies shows that came before it, such as:

  • Baddies East
  • Baddies West
  • Baddies South
  • Baddies ATL

No, there’s no Baddies North. But there are plenty of reunion specials, and you can even watch the final auditions for the show if you want to.

Zeus can be viewed on pretty much any device, including Apple TV, Roku, and Samsung Smart TV, or you can just watch it in your browser. It’s not geo-locked, so you can watch their shows in the UK, US, or wherever. There’s also a yearly subscription, though if you’re just here for Baddies Caribbean you, might want to hold off on that and just binge the show in a single month.

It’s possible that Baddies might come to Amazon and some other services later down the line, but so far, none of the shows have popped up. And that’s where you can watch Baddies Caribbean.

