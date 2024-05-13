The Hashira in Season 4 of Demon Slayer.
Category:
Anime & Manga

Where Can I Watch Demon Slayer Season 4? Answered

Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
|
Published: May 13, 2024 10:19 am

The battle against Muzan Kibutsuji and his forces rages on as the fourth season of Demon Slayer kicks off. However, those who didn’t see the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Hashira Training event probably want to know where they can watch Demon Slayer Season 4.

Tanjiro working out with Tengen. This image is part of an article about when can I watch Demon Slayer Season 4 - answered.
Image Source: Crunchyroll

The premiere episode of Season 4, “To Defeat Muzan Kibutsuji,” premiered on May 12 and is streaming now on Crunchyroll. It’s the same episode that was shown to viewers who went to see the To the Hashira Training event, so the new content won’t start until May 19. When that time comes, though, new episodes will air exclusively on Crunchyroll at 2:45 PM EST. 

What Is Demon Slayer Season 4 About?

Season 3 of Demon Slayer saw Tanjiro, as well as two Hashira, take on two of the Twelve Kizuki. They didn’t leave the battle without scars, but they dealt a massive blow to Muzan by killing them both. However, the leader of the Demons didn’t sulk for long, as he learned that Nezuko became the first Demon to conquer the sun, something he’d been trying to figure out for centuries. 

Demon Slayer Season 4 picks up right after the events of the third season, with Tanjiro on the mend and looking to get back into the fight. The Hashira have other plans, however, as they start a training program that will hopefully get all of the members of the Demon Slayer Corps ready for the battles to come and unlock their own potential. They’ll have to stay on their toes, though, because Muzan is looking to get his hands on Nezuko and end the Demon Slayers, including Tanjiro, for good.

And that’s how to watch Demon Slayer Season 4.

Demon Slayer is streaming now on Crunchyroll.

Author
Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema, where he's covered various sports games, Call of Duty, the MCU, and other major properties. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67