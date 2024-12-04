90 Day Fiance: The Last Resort is a pun-tastic title for this 90 Day Fiance spinoff. It’s both a literal resort and the participants’ last chance to salvage their struggling marriages. But just where is 90 Day Fiance: The Last Resort filmed? Here’s what you need to know.

Where Is 90 Day Fiance: The Last Resort Filmed?

The 90 Day Fiance: The Last Resort is filmed in a resort in the Arizona desert (via InTouch Weekly). That’s presumably because it’s so remote there’s less chance of people turning up, either fans or reporters. No doubt TLC hired out the entire resort and implemented security, but people can be very sharp-eyed.

Just take Below Deck, for example. Fans are pretty good at spotting where the ships are moored, even temporarily, working out where their next destinations might be. The stars of reality TV shows might be sworn to social media silence, but there’s nothing to stop dedicated fans from sharing filming information and gossip.

AZ Central may have narrowed the location down even more, going by shots seen in the first episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Last Resort. They think it was filmed at the Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia in Scottsdale. According to the resort’s website, it’s “inspired by the rich heritage of Andalusia in southern Spain. The property is nestled within the natural landscape, offering a place to relax at one of three sparkling resort pools surrounded by towering palm trees.”

Does that mean you can rush over to that resort and find Florian, Sylvia, and the other residents? No. Unlike some shows, such as Love Island, 90 Day Fiance is filmed ahead of time, and eked out episode by episode. So, even if you could drop in, Fortnite-style, you’d just end up in the middle of the resort’s regular customers.

And that’s where 90 Day Fiance: The Last Resort is filmed.

90 Day Fiance airs new episodes on TLC.

