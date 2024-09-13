Where Is Matt Bradley From Deadliest Catch? Explained

The work being done on Deadliest Catch is so taxing that it’s no surprise that cast members take breaks every so often. However, the story of Matt Bradley is a little more complicated, with the fishermen being notably absent from Season 20. So, where is Matt Bradley from Deadliest Catch?

Why Is Matt Bradley Missing From Deadliest Catch Season 20?

After leaving the show for two seasons, Matt would return in Season 19 and work with his longtime rival, Jake Anderson. With Matt’s spot on his original boat, the FV Northwestern, being filled, Jake offered him a job on his ship, The Saga, but it just wasn’t meant to be, as prior to the start of Season 20, Matt revealed he wasn’t going to return to the show.

“The 20th season of #DeadliestCatch premieres Tuesday, June 11 at 8p on Discovery,” he wrote on Facebook. “You can look for me, but you won’t see me on season twenty…”

Fans showed Matt plenty of support in the comments of his post, but since it’s not the first time he’s left Deadliest Catch behind, there are likely some who can’t help but think this isn’t the last they’ve seen of the fisherman.

Why Did Matt Bradley Leave Deadliest Catch the First Time?

Working out at sea isn’t as glamorous as some viewers may think, as a lot of people struggle with addiction due to the high-stress environment. Matt was one of those people, and he’s been very open about his struggles with heroin.

“Getting high when you’re on board, you’re not going anywhere,” he told the HuffPost. “There’s nothing to do. Nowhere to go. My logic, even though it sounds backwards, was that the boat was the most boring place in the world to be loaded. That kept me sober for five or six months, and then I’d get back to the city and think, maybe I can try the game again for a couple weeks.”

Eventually, Matt would get clean and find peace in his life. So, when his wife needed support after opening a vape shop, he jumped at the opportunity and left Deadliest Catch. Unfortunately, things didn’t work out, which opened the door for Matt’s return in Season 19.

And that’s where Matt Bradley from Deadliest Catch is.

New episodes of Deadliest Catch Season 20 air Tuesdays on Discovery Channel, Discovery+ and HBO Max.

