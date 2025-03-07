Forgot password
Where Is Trashley Located in The Sims 4 Businesses and Hobbies Expansion?

Emily Serwadczak
Published: Mar 7, 2025 12:59 pm

Nordhaven is a charming hub filled with bustling small businesses and stunning architecture. It’s the new area in The Sims 4 Businesses & Hobbies Expansion Pack and brings a pinch of artistic flair into the game. Here’s where to find Trashley in Nordhaven in The Sims 4.

Who Is Trashley in The Sims 4 Businesses & Hobbies Expansion?

Beyond the visual beauty and busy galleries, there’s an unusual presence hiding in plain sight in Nordhaven. A mysterious Sim known as Trashley Reelpearson is wandering around – but rumour has it they may not be a Sim at all. With a raccoon tail often seen on show and a penchant for looking in dustbins, it looks as though Trashley is, in fact, several furry fiends. 

Each day, Trashley has new pieces of art for sale, some real and some fake. These statement pieces are part of the Trashley Certified Art Collection and are only purchasable from Trashley themselves. Adding to this collection is not only a fun kind of scavenger hunt, viewing a piece of Trashley art offers a special Moodlet. This Moodlet is a temporary emotional state that boosts a Sims’ playfulness, making it a unique and fun experience for your Sims. 

However, tracking down someone who works in the shadows can be difficult.

How To Find Trashley in The Sims 4 Businesses & Hobbies Expansion

Trashley doesn’t always turn up in the same place, but there is an area that they often frequent, and this is in the Iverstad area of Nordhaven, around the back of the red houses located there. 

Turning up in the alleyway during the day won’t be helpful as Trashley only comes at night – so wait until dark before stalking the streets in search of new art. A good place to start is near the Sarpong Home area around midnight. Since Trashley can often be seen rooting around in bins, the large bins in the alley aren’t a bad thing to hang around. Remember, timing is key in this strategic search for Trashley Reelpearson.

And that’s where Trashley is located in The Sims 4 Businesses & Hobbies expansion pack. If you’re looking for more, here are all of the cheats that are available for the expansion. Also be sure to check out our other Sims 4 guides for tips and tricks!

The Sims 4 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

The Sims 4
