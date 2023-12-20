Winterfest is back in Fortnite, which means there is plenty of festive fun to be had in Battle Royale, including a new location to explore. So, where is Winterburg in Fortnite Chapter 5?

Where Is Winterburg in Fortnite Chapter 5?

Once Winterfest begins, every Fortnite player will take the time to look over the challenges and see what they can unlock. Some of the challenges aren’t very involved, such as “Travel distance while sliding continuously with Icy Feet.” However, one will stick out pretty quickly: “Land from the bus at Winterburg and finish in the top 20 players.” That second part is self-explanatory, but Winterburg isn’t a familiar Fortnite location.

In order to land at Winterburg, players will need to jump out of the bus as close to the northern tip of the map as possible. They should then head to the unnamed island in the water between Classy Courts and Rebel’s Roost. It may be hard to spot at first, but once you get close enough, the festive area will be impossible to miss.

Of course, landing at Winterburg is the easy part, but players will likely find plenty of resistance once they land, as other gamers will be looking to finish the challenge as well. The easiest way to complete this Winterfest challenge is to land at Winterburg and get the hell out of Dodge. From there, players can plan a way to survive until the final circles.

What Does Winterburg Offer in Fortnite?

For those who fight their way through Winterburg and are able to loot, there are several buildings to look through. However, the main attraction is on the ice below, which houses presents and Sgt Winter, a friendly boss who throws gifts for those on the nice list.