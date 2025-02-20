Where to Congratulate the Newlyweds in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (KCD2)

Some quest objectives seem deceptively simple, but actually completing them can be a challenge if you don’t know where to go. When it’s time to wrap up the “Wedding Crashers” main quest, you need to know where to congratulate the newlyweds in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Finding the Newlyweds during Wedding Crashers

Once it becomes clear that Otto von Bergow isn’t coming to Lord Semine’s wedding, it’s time to wrap up the quest and find a new way to meet him. In order to finish the main quest, “Wedding Crashers,” you need to congratulate the newlyweds before you leave the celebration. Unfortunately, it seems like neither Agnes nor Lord Semine are anywhere to be found.

If you have anything else you want to do at the wedding, make sure it’s done before finding and speaking with Agnes. Once you start your conversation with her, it leads into the end of the quest, which will place you in Trosky Castle. However, you should be good by the time you get to this point, since the majority of extra content for the wedding takes place prior to the actual ceremony.

You speak with party-goers, and some of them have an option to ask if they know where the newlyweds are. Since none of them have an answer, skipping this task is fine. Instead, head towards Agnes’ location. If you stole some schnapps from the wine cellar previously, then finding her is easy.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Go to the main building. There’s a group talking by the stairs, and across from them, there’s a guard next to a door. That door leads to the wine cellar, where you find Agnes. She’s alone and crying, so clearly the wedding hasn’t turned out the way she expected.

The Wedding Brawl

Screenshot by The Escapist

When you speak with Agnes, you have a selection of options, but it doesn’t matter what you say beyond the option that you came to congratulate the newlyweds. You learn that Olda, her new husband, has already rode off, leaving her behind. He does this regularly and doesn’t tell her the details about his journeys. However, you’ll learn more about it and may have to side with Semine or Hashek in a later quest, depending on your choices in the next main quests.

No matter how your conversation goes with Agnes, it inevitably ends with a man stumbling into the cellar and starting a wedding-wide brawl. You can wait in the cellar until the allotted time passes, or you can blindly take part in the brawl and just beat up whoever you can. It doesn’t matter, because the quest will end the same at this point. Eventually, the fight switches to a cutscene, and both Henry and Hans end up imprisoned at Trosky Castle.

That’s where to congratulate the newlyweds in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Up next, you want to know how to complete “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” which is your next main quest. In this one, you gain reputation if you’re able to complete your tasks within a certain time limit, so the pressure is on.

