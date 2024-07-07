Where to Farm Mixed Energy Residue in The First Descendant

Mixed Energy Residue is incredibly important in The First Descendant, especially for people who want to maximize their Descendants in the late game.

Where to get Mixed Energy Residue

You can get Mixed Energy Residue by opening Encrypted Vaults in the Agna Desert area. There are numerous Encrypted Vaults hidden in the region, opened in the same manner as the vaults in the other regions. You will need Code Analyzers to be able to open them. There are Normal and Hard mode versions of the below listed vaults:

Agna Desert Encrypted Storage Box

Agna Desert Encrypted Storage Box (Enzo)

Agna Desert Precise Encrypted Vault

Agna Desert Precise Encrypted Vault (Enzo)

Agna Desert Ultraprecise Encrypted Vault

Agna Desert Ultraprecise Encrypted Vault (Enzo)

As you can see, there are some Vaults in this region that you can only open with the Descendant Enzo. As usual, when looking for these Vaults, you will need to scout around for a blue hologram on the ground. Standing on it and activating your scanner will give you either a low tone or a high tone. The low tone means you need to look in a different direction while standing on the hologram and try again. As soon as you get the high tone, you’ll know you are facing the right way.

After that, keep moving and tracking the sound, and in theory, you will eventually come to the location of the Encrypted Vault. I am currently trying to track them all down, and have added some locations to Encrypted Vaults in the Agna Desert area for you below. The Mixed Energy Residue is used in the production of Crystallization Catalysts.

When you find the Vault, you will need Code Analyzers to open them. These are farmed from enemy drops during some missions. You need to be careful, as using one starts a mini-game, and if you mess it up, you lose the Analyzer. It’s definitely my least favorite aspect of the game to date, and it feels overly punishing for no reason.

Encrypted Vault #1 Location – Vermillion Waste

This one is located almost exactly on a straight line between the main spawn and the spawn in the northwest of the Vermillion Waste. The green arrow on the map shows the exact location. You can click on the map to enlarge it.

Encrypted Vault #2 Location – Vermillion Waste

This one is located on the southern border of the Vermillion Waste. The exact location is shown by the green arrow on the map above, while the mouse is pointing to a small hole in the ground that you need to drop down to get there.

Encrypted Vault #2 Location – Miragestone

This one can be found at the end of the long string of jumps and platforms that you need to take in this region during the story mission. You will find the Encrypted Vault just to the left of where you would jump on the blue platform after jumping into the giant floating cube.

I will continue to add more locations of these Vaults as I find them.

The First Descendant is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

