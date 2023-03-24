Destroying scattered statuettes has become a theme in RE Engine Resident Evil games. From raccoons to football bobbleheads, each of the newer Resident Evil games has given us collectables to find and destroy. In Resident Evil 4 remake, these particular collectables are clockwork versions of our own Ramon Salazar. Finding and destroying all 16 of these ticking Clockwork Castellans – one in each chapter of the game – nets you some sweet rewards. You’ve found all six Castellans in the village, now here are the locations of every Clockwork Castellan in Resident Evil 4’s castle.

There Is One Clockwork Castellan Per Chapter, and the Castle Area Has Six More Castellans to Find

Castellan seven is located after the encounter in the dungeons, in the room before the Treasury. It is located on top of some shelves in the middle of the room – look west.

Castellan eight is found on the Castle Battlements. It can be found on top of the first tower, but you need to reach the second tower and backtrack to get there. Go around the curved area behind the raised platform and it’s on some sandbags.

The ninth Castellan is found in the Courtyard. It is directly under the first stairs into the Courtyard, but to get there you need to navigate the hedge maze. Take your second left, then left, then left again. Curve around and then go right. It’s on some cloth-covered boxes, tucked behind some planks.

Castellan ten is in the Depths. After the watery area, you find yourself in a long corridor with a Merchant. Across from the Merchant is a grate in the wall – you need to get close and look at the top of the area behind the grate. The Castellan is attached to the roof.

Castellan 11 is after the mine cart ride, at the Stopover. Go up the stairs into the destroyed building. Look to the broken wood of the roof and you’ll see it above the doorways to the south.

Castellan 12 – the final one in the castle – is on the ground floor of the Clock Tower. It’s on some crates under the stairs in the northwest corner of the room.

And that’s the six Clockwork Castellans found in the castle. With the village and castle done, there are only four more to go before you have all of the Clockwork Castellans in Resident Evil 4 remake.