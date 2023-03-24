Finding and breaking small statues is a recurring task in the newer Resident Evil games, and Resident Evil 4 remake is no exception. This time around, we are looking for the Salazar family patriarch Ramon, lovingly captured as tiny Clockwork Castellans. These distinctly ticking collectibles are scattered across Resident Evil 4 remake’s three main maps – the village, castle, and island. With six Castellans in the village and six in the castle, the remaining four can be found on the island. Finding every one of the 16 Clockwork Castellans grants you some nice rewards, so make sure you find them all!

There Is One Clockwork Castellan Per Chapter, and the Final Four Castellans Are Found on the Island

The 13th Castellan you come across in the game, and the first to be found on the island, is located in the last room before you enter the facility. Battle through the Warf and the next few caves and you will reach a rocky overlook with some shipping crates and your second rocket launcher Ganado. The Castellan can be found between a green forklift and a truck with a red shipping container, behind a concrete barrier.

Castellan 14 is located at the Campsite, just after the Amber Storeroom. Up the hill to the west is a little concrete shack with some lockers in it. The Castellan is on top of the end locker.

Castellan 15 can be found in Specimen Storage, after the clifftop battle. It is in a small room off to the side of the first room after the entrance corridor. It can be a bit tricky to spot – it’s chilling out on the rafters behind a post.

The 16th and final Castellan in the game is perhaps the easiest to miss. During the final escape sequence, you will travel along the Underground passage. It’s in the first square room with equipment in it, in the northwest corner. It’s on top of some crates behind a green forklift. Keep your eyes peeled and get it quick!

And that’s all of the Clockwork Castellans. Six Castellans in the village, six in the castle, and four on the island. You’ve now found and destroyed every one of Resident Evil 4 remake’s Clockwork Castellans.