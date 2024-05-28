In Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, one of the most dangerous enemies that you can fight is the dreaded Amazy Dayzee. While these flowers may look harmless, they are incredibly deadly but can reward you with an obscene amount of experience points. Here’s how you find and beat them.

Where to Find Amazy Dayzees in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

Amazy Dayzees can be found in two places: Twilight Trail in Chapter 4 and the Pit of 100 Trials. They can randomly appear in both areas and are easily distinguished by their golden appearance and the colorful sparkles they emit as they walk.

They don’t appear on the Twilight Trail often, so you may have to leave the screen you’re on and come back with the hopes of them randomly appearing. As for the Pit of 100 Trials, you’ll randomly find them once you reach Floors 91-99. Sometimes, they may be the enemy that you encounter on the floor, while other times, up to two may be mixed into the enemy’s party. It’s a blessing to find them since they give an absurd amount of experience points when defeated, but actually taking them out is an entire ordeal in and of itself.

How to Defeat an Amazy Dayzee

When you encounter an Amazy Dayzee and Tattle to reveal its stats, you’ll see that they have 20 HP and 1 Defense Point, and their attacks hit for an ungodly 20 points. For perspective, even the final boss’s deadliest attack doesn’t hit for that much. And to make matters worse, their attack hits you and your partner for 20 damage and has the chance to put both of you to sleep. You’ll discover that when you find one, you’ll want to kill it quickly, not just because it can kill you in one hit if you’re unprepared, but because it loves to run away from combat.

The quickest way to defeat an Amazy Dayzee is by using Special Moves. The two that are the most effective against an Amayzee Dayzee are Art Attack and Supernova, which can both knock down an Amayzee Dayzee’s HP to 5 if you’re skilled with them, making them easy targets for your partners, provided they are leveled up enough.

If you don’t have either Special Move available, it would be best to have attack-raising badges equipped like Power Plus or Power Plus P and hit them with your strongest moves. If you don’t have those badges, try to use Sleepy Stomp and hope it falls asleep after you hit it. If it doesn’t, you better have an item like Thunder Bolt to finish the job since it will either decimate your health or run away from battle. If you’re fighting multiple Dayzees in the Pit of 100 Trials, using party-wide moves like Shell Slam, Bob-ombast, and Fiery Jinx or party-wide items like Thunder Rage may save the day.

Don’t worry about wasting FP on killing one. Chances are, you’ll gain enough Star Points to either level up right after the fight is over or level up from the fight right after. Don’t hold back against it because there’s nothing worse than getting to the end of the Pit of 100 Trials and losing to a godforsaken Amazy Dayzee.

And that’s where you can find an Amazy Dayzee and how to defeat one in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is available now.

