Where to Find Bayle the Dread in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

There are some truly incredible bosses in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC for Elden Ring, and one of those is Bayle the Dread. Here’s how to find Bayle the Dread in Elden Ring.

Where Is Bayle the Dread Located in Elden Ring?

Bayle the Dread is located in the Jagged Peak at the southeastern tip of the Land of Shadow. This area is technically visible in the Cerulean Coast and appears as a massive crater on the map. However, you won’t be able to reach the boss from the coast. Instead, you have to backtrack all the way to the Gravesite Plains. There is a path that leads to the Dragon Pit, which is essentially one very long path that ends with Bayle.

If you haven’t been to the Dragon Pit yet, start by going to Castle Ensis and making your way south. Eventually, you will reach the Pillar Path Waypoint Site of Grace and a man who is yelling in pain. Take the path to the right, which goes beyond the man, and you will be on track to reach the Dragon Pit. As you might expect, there are plenty of dragons to kill here, and there is even a Great Katana you can add to your collection.

The Dragon Pit leads to the Jagged Peaks. Keep following the northern path on the peaks until you go past the Finger Ruins, which are far below. This is the final path that leads to Bayle the Dread. You still need to complete some platforming and utilize a Spiritspring, but this stormy path is what leads to the Dread himself. Once you get to the top of the Jagged Peak, you have one final Site of Grace to claim, and then the battle can begin.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

