Where to Find Dribbles the Clown Locations in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

While Dribbles is supposed to be one of the best clowns in the Forgotten Realms, his quest in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3) is rather macabre. Here’s where to find Dribbles the Clown in BG3.

Beginning Dribbles the Clown’s Quest in BG3

While exploring the sights and sounds of Circus of the Last Days in Rivington, you’ll likely come across Dribbles the Clown, an eccentric performer who’s… well, a little odd. You can find him playing up the crowd on the main stage of the area, which can be located in the northeast quadrant of the map. Watching Dribbles, it’ll become clear that he’s clearly an imposter, and if you’re savvy enough, your party will have an opportunity to battle him. Upon killing the shapeshifting villain, you’ll need to speak with Lucretious, the leader of the circus. He’ll task you with figuring out what happened to the clown and, if possible, rescuing him.

I’ll break the bad news to you now: There’s no way of rescuing Dribbles because he’s in pieces – literally. The assassin that killed him and took his form was rather thorough in his execution, meaning you’ll have to search high and low for the clown’s body parts if you want to wrap up this particular BG3 side quest. You need to track down seven bits, and they’re scattered far and wide, so let’s begin the most efficient path to collecting them all.

Where to Find Dribbles’ Body Parts in BG3

Clown’s Severed Hand: This is the easiest of Dribble’s parts to find in BG3. From the entrance to the Circus of Last Days, head to the back of the area to locate a stall run by Popper the Scavenger. The industrious kobold has the Clown’s Severed Hand on display and is hoping it’ll fetch a high price, I guess? You have two options when it comes to acquiring this item: Steal it or convince Popper that you need it. Playing as a magic user, I went with the option of telling him that I was helping Lucretious cast a spell and that I had permission to take the hand. Disappointed, Popper allows you to grab it and be on your way.

Clown’s Severed Torso: You’ll have to run around a bit for this chunk of Dribbles. Just North of the Circus of Last Days, you’ll see the Open Hand Temple on the map. You’ll need to leave the circus to enter the location, but once you’re inside, move to the back of the building, ducking into the room on the right side. Once you’re there, use the trap door to drop down into the cellar, where you’ll be greeted by several puddles of blood. Follow the trail until you come to a room with an altar. The wall behind the platform is actually a door: The buttons on the left and right doors will open it. You’ll enter a cave system protected by several shapeshifters who will immediately take offense to your presence. Once you kill them, loot the body of the one named Penela Lumpensicks to pick up the Clown’s Severed Torso. Gross.

Clown’s Severed Pelvis: You’ll have to leave Rivington and make your way to the Lower City if you want to find this body part. Once there, run to the northeast section of the map, aiming for the Basilisk Gate and Basilisk Gate Barracks. To the left of the latter building, you’ll find a small house protected by a set of Double Doors. Get past them however you want, and you’ll find a corpse that’s been put on “display.” Loot it to find the Clown’s Severed Pelvis.

Clown’s Severed Arm: Also in the Lower City, you’ll need to head to Peartree’s Home if you want to find this particular appendage in BG3. You can find it in the Eastern part of the location, just above Philgrave’s Mansion and to the northeast of the Heapside Strand Portal. The doors to the house will be boarded up, so destroy the planks and make your way inside to see another slaughter. Loot the bookcase to find a key to Peartree’s Hatch. Underneath the trunk on the right side of the room, you’ll find another trap door. Use the key and drop down into the basement to find the body of Courageous Little Kimmabeth. Loot the corpse to pick up the Clown’s Severed Arm.

Clown’s Severed Leg: To find this limb, use the Lower City Central Wall waypoint and run just a little ways North to Lavernica’s Home. Break into the room to find yet another grim scene, this one involving several gigantic spiders. You should quickly notice the trapdoor in the corner. If you can’t pick it open, the key can be found in the lootable dresser on the opposite side of the building. Once you’ve used the trapdoor, you’ll be in the Groundskeeper’s Basement with a corpse named Incontinentia Figgin carefully positioned in a beam of sunlight. Loot it to find the Clown’s Severed Leg.

Clown’s Severed Foot: From Lavernica’s Home, run South down to the Rainforest’s House. It’s North of the Counting House and just to the left of Beehive General Goods. Break down the wooden planks that are barring the door and enter. What a shock – there are hints that yet another gruesome murder has taken place here. Use the hatch under the stairs to venture into Rainforest’s Basement to find two more corpses that have seemingly been killed for the sake of a ritual. Before looting the body of the one on the right, Winslow Reginol, be warned that there is an explosive trap that will trigger when you get close enough. With that avoided, you can pick up the Clown’s Severed Foot from the body.

Clown’s Severed Head: To find the last but arguably most important piece of Dribbles, leave the Lower City and make your way to the Undercity Ruins. From the Temple of Bhaal portal, head North up all the stairs to find several dead bodies strewn about in front of a rather sinister statue. Loot the corpse of Wilting Alex, the one that’s just below the statue, to find the Clown’s Severed Head.

What to Do With Dribble’s Body Parts

Now that you’ve managed to gather all of Dribbles, return to Lucretia and hand them over. She’ll go on about how she plans on rebuilding him even better than before in an effort to turn him into a “legend.” The ringleader will reward you with a pair of Spellmight Gloves, a Very Rare item that allows the user to take a -5 penalty on a Spell attack roll to deal an additional 1d8 damage. Not too shabby!