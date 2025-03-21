Where to Find Every Kakurega/Hideout in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Kakurega Hideouts are one of the most helpful new features in Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Across Feudal Japan, players can use these Kakurega to fast travel, refill supplies, accept contracts, and manage allies and scouts. Here’s how to find them.

How to Find Kakurega Hideouts in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

In Assassin’s Creed Shadows, there are many ways to find Kakurega Hideouts. Many of these are hidden in plain sight within cities and towns, and you’ll be notified of their presence and availability when you near their location in the open world. Once you see a pop up that Kakurega are available nearby, open up the map and scroll over to its icon to purchase it for 800 Mon. If you’re looking to seek them out more directly, you do have a couple options.

Kakurega Hideout locations can be revealed by rumors, which you have the option hear from NPCs you save in random encounters throughout the open world. Kakurega Hideouts can also occasionally be the focus of the Opportunities you’ll find within the boards where you can browse contracts within Kakurega you’ve already unlocked.

What Happens If You Upgrade the Kakurega in your Hideout? Answered

While you’ll encounter dozens of Kakurega across Fuedal Japan in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, the main home base will always be the Hideout at Tomiko’s residence in Izumi Settsu. Within the Hideout, you will be required to build a Kakurega as part of the main story in Act 1. However, you should also be sure to upgrade this structure all the way to its max level of 3 as soon as you can.

In Assassin’s Creed Shadows, upgrading your Kakurega within the Hideout to Level 2 will unlock seasonal rumors within each province. These can give you the locations of collectibles, treasure, and other helpful side activities. Having a Level 2 Kakurega will also unlock the ability to dispatch your scouts to clear your wanted level.

Upgrading your Kakurega to Level 3 in the Hideout is also a massive help, and you should do it as soon as possible. This unlocks additional Kakurega locations across the map, and reduces the cost to unlock Kakurega by 30%. If you’ve already explored a section of the map which houses a new Kakurega Hideout unlocked by this upgrade, they should be marked on your map and available for purchase for after you build the Level 3 Kakurega Upgrade.

Now that we’ve covered how to unlock every Kakurega in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, here’s where you can find them across the map.

Izumi Settsu Kakurega Locations

Harima Kakurega Locations

Yamashiro Kakurega Locations

Tamba Kakurega Locations

Wakasa Kakurega Locations

Omi Kakurega Locations

Northern Omi Southern Omi

Iga Kakurega Locations

Yamato Kakurega Locations

Kii Kakurega Locations

Western Kii Eastern Kii

And that’s where to find every Kakurega Hideout we’ve found so far in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

