Where to Find Goatskin in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Into the Underworld Quest Guide)

Contrary to what the name might suggest, Goatskin is not actually the skin of a, well, goat. It’s a person you need to find as part of the game’s main story. Here’s how to find Goatskin in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 during Into the Underworld.

Recommended Videos

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Goatskin Location

During the main quest titled Into the Underworld in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, you’ll be tasked with finding a man named Goatskin in Kutternberg. Katherine will ask you to go look for him at the inn, and there are quite a few hoops to jump through to trap him and corner him.

If you don’t want to go through all that rigmarole, though, we’re here to help.

Goatskin can be found at the top of the barn, next to the Black Horse tavern. To get there, enter the barn behind the tailor’s shop, then climb up the ladder. Do note that this is a private area, so you’ll need to be discreet.

On the upper floor of the barn, go straight and drop down into a courtyard. From there, climb on top of the carriage and through the window to enter another barn.

Make your way up top and you’ll find Goatskin. You need to do this during the day, as Goatskin will move to another location at night. I also recommend saving your game before talking to him, as you’ll need to pass a few dialogue checks or risk having to pay up in order to progress the quest.

It’s worth noting that if you’re not confident in passing the skill checks, you can pay 150 groschen to progress. If you fail the skill checks, that price goes up to 500 groschen, which is a lot of money.

And that’s how to find Goatskin in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including all romance options and the best perks to get first.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy