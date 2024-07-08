HIA Commemorative Coin in Zenless Zone Zero.
Where to Find HIA Commemorative Coins in Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ)

Coins!
You will meet countless unique people while playing Zenless Zone Zero. However, the most memorable one is perhaps the Sage in a Barrel, who asks you to bring them HIA Commemorative Coins.

Table of contents

All HIA Commemorative Coin Locations in ZZZ

You can gather HIA Commemorative Coins while exploring open areas in Zenless Zone Zero. Some of them are lying on the ground, while others require you to interact with NPCs.

Sixth Street

Sixth Street in ZZZ.
TimeLocationDescription
MorningCoff CafeExamine the shining Fragrant Plant outside the cafe.
MorningWaterfall SoupSpeak to a girl named Sjal near the ramen shop.
MorningTurbo Remodeling ShopAfter speaking with Luo near the Bangboo shop, examine the Crate on the second floor of the store.
MorningTurbo Remodeling ShopTalk to Mrs. Yani across the street from the Bangboo Shop. Then, speak with Give Change Bangboo at the 141 Convenience Store.
AfternoonWaterfall SoupThis is the first person who gives you an HIA Coin. You need to speak with Ellis at Waterfall Soup and complete the Trash Talking side quest.
AfternoonCoff CafeExamine sparkling Mr. Panda outside Coff Cafe.
AfternoonBardic NeedleExamine the sparkling Packing Crate outside of the Bardic Needle.
Afternoon141 Convenience StoreAfter speaking with Pavol Chuck near the shop, talk to the Sage in a Barrel.
Afternoon141 Convenience StoreSpeak to a girl named Lupita across the street from the shop.
AfternoonRandom PlaySpeak to a man named Travis outside your house.
AfternoonTurbo Remodeling ShopSpeak to Clara across the street and take a photo of her using your camera.
EveningRandom PlayExamine the sparkling Locker inside Random Play.
EveningOfficer MewmewExamine the sparkling Dumpster beside Officer Mewmew.
EveningGod Finger Speak to Jonah outside of the arcade game shop.
Evening141 Convenience StoreGive a young man named Roy 300 Dennies.
Evening141 Convenience StoreSpeak with a young woman named Hannah in front of the shop. Then, examine a nearby Vending Machine and select Refund. Talk to Hannah again to get your HIA Coin.
MidnightTurbo Remodeling ShopTalk to an officer named Gerant outside of the shop. Then, go to his partner behind the Newsstand, and return to Gerant.
MidnightGadget StoreExamine the sparkling Skateboard Bench near the shop.

Brant Street

Brant Street in ZZZ.
TimeLocationDescription
MorningJunction BoxPay a man named Luka 50 Dennies to get your HIA Coin.
MorningJunction BoxSpeak to a woman named Becky.
MorningCrate StackSpeak to a woman named Ronnie who will ask you to take a photo of Kousaka. After asking for permission, take a photo of the man and give it to her.
MorningElevatorSpeak to Kaede and Cole near the Elevator.
AfternoonShopSpeak to Kaidou and Pepper at the corner of the construction zone.
AfternoonCement BagsTalk to a bear named Ironhead near the Cement Bags.
AfternoonTruckTalk to a bear named Gray near a large truck.
EveningCrate Stack Speak to Jane and Kaishu near a stack of crates.
EveningLarge PipesTalk to Sulking Builderboo and a man named Yang.
EveningCement BagsSpeak to a bear named Li and examine the Cement Bags.

Once you get your HIA Coins, you can give them to the Sage in a Barrel to obtain free rewards. You will get various upgrade materials and Dennies that you can use to level up your agents. The best way to collect all the coins is to speak with any NPCs that have grey speech bubbles above their heads.

