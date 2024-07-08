Where to Find HIA Commemorative Coins in Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ)

You will meet countless unique people while playing Zenless Zone Zero. However, the most memorable one is perhaps the Sage in a Barrel, who asks you to bring them HIA Commemorative Coins.

All HIA Commemorative Coin Locations in ZZZ

You can gather HIA Commemorative Coins while exploring open areas in Zenless Zone Zero. Some of them are lying on the ground, while others require you to interact with NPCs.

Sixth Street

Screenshot by The Escapist

Time Location Description Morning Coff Cafe Examine the shining Fragrant Plant outside the cafe. Morning Waterfall Soup Speak to a girl named Sjal near the ramen shop. Morning Turbo Remodeling Shop After speaking with Luo near the Bangboo shop, examine the Crate on the second floor of the store. Morning Turbo Remodeling Shop Talk to Mrs. Yani across the street from the Bangboo Shop. Then, speak with Give Change Bangboo at the 141 Convenience Store. Afternoon Waterfall Soup This is the first person who gives you an HIA Coin. You need to speak with Ellis at Waterfall Soup and complete the Trash Talking side quest. Afternoon Coff Cafe Examine sparkling Mr. Panda outside Coff Cafe. Afternoon Bardic Needle Examine the sparkling Packing Crate outside of the Bardic Needle. Afternoon 141 Convenience Store After speaking with Pavol Chuck near the shop, talk to the Sage in a Barrel. Afternoon 141 Convenience Store Speak to a girl named Lupita across the street from the shop. Afternoon Random Play Speak to a man named Travis outside your house. Afternoon Turbo Remodeling Shop Speak to Clara across the street and take a photo of her using your camera. Evening Random Play Examine the sparkling Locker inside Random Play. Evening Officer Mewmew Examine the sparkling Dumpster beside Officer Mewmew. Evening God Finger Speak to Jonah outside of the arcade game shop. Evening 141 Convenience Store Give a young man named Roy 300 Dennies. Evening 141 Convenience Store Speak with a young woman named Hannah in front of the shop. Then, examine a nearby Vending Machine and select Refund. Talk to Hannah again to get your HIA Coin. Midnight Turbo Remodeling Shop Talk to an officer named Gerant outside of the shop. Then, go to his partner behind the Newsstand, and return to Gerant. Midnight Gadget Store Examine the sparkling Skateboard Bench near the shop.

Brant Street

Screenshot by The Escapist

Time Location Description Morning Junction Box Pay a man named Luka 50 Dennies to get your HIA Coin. Morning Junction Box Speak to a woman named Becky. Morning Crate Stack Speak to a woman named Ronnie who will ask you to take a photo of Kousaka. After asking for permission, take a photo of the man and give it to her. Morning Elevator Speak to Kaede and Cole near the Elevator. Afternoon Shop Speak to Kaidou and Pepper at the corner of the construction zone. Afternoon Cement Bags Talk to a bear named Ironhead near the Cement Bags. Afternoon Truck Talk to a bear named Gray near a large truck. Evening Crate Stack Speak to Jane and Kaishu near a stack of crates. Evening Large Pipes Talk to Sulking Builderboo and a man named Yang. Evening Cement Bags Speak to a bear named Li and examine the Cement Bags.

Once you get your HIA Coins, you can give them to the Sage in a Barrel to obtain free rewards. You will get various upgrade materials and Dennies that you can use to level up your agents. The best way to collect all the coins is to speak with any NPCs that have grey speech bubbles above their heads.

