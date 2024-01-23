Where to Find & How to Get Sulfur in Palworld

While it may seem like Sulfur is nonexistent in the land of Palworld, that’s just because you’re not looking in the right places. Here’s where to find and how to gather Sulfur in Palworld.

Recommended Videos

Where to Find Sulfur Locations in Palworld

Given the amount of time Palworld has spent advertising its guns, it stands to reason that crafting the gunpowder necessary to make ammo for your preferred weapon would be a pillar of the progression loop. To do that, you’ll need to get used to farming Sulfur, and while it might not smell great, you’ll quickly come to discover that it’s one of the most vital ingredients in Palworld.

Related: Palworld Is a Refreshing Pokémon Twist on Survival Crafting

Much like ore or stone, you’ll want to look for Sulfur nodes scattered across the world in Palworld. When you start off, there won’t be any in the Windswept Hills, but as you explore the map, you’re likely to come across more. Fortunately, locations aren’t randomly generated, so I can at least give you a hint that if you want to maximize your odds of finding Sulfur, you’ll want to head Northeast until you hit the desert region. If you’ve already found a few fast-travel points, warp on over to Sand Dunes Entrance and then go from there. If that’s a bit too high-level for you, it’s possible to find a good amount of Sulfur in The Islands by heading to the Bridge of the Twin Knights and running Northeast until you find a smaller yet quite dense desert biome.

Amongst the sandy wastes here, you should find a good amount of Sulfur nodes sticking out of the ground. You don’t need anything fancy to mine them – just keep smacking away with a pickaxe, and you’ll soon acquire a good amount of the mineral.

Related: Palworld on Game Pass Is Different From the Steam Version

If you’d rather not head all the way to the desert biome, you can also find Sulfur in dungeons in Palworld. Displaying as massive caves on the map, you’ll only have a limited amount of time to explore their depths before the dungeon closes up and forces you back outside. It’s certainly not as consistent as farming the desert’s Sulfur nodes, but you do have the chance of uncovering plenty of other rare items in these cave systems. Just note that once a dungeon closes, you’ll need to look around to find where the next one’s opened. These seem to happen in a random order, so be ready to fast travel around the map a few times.

What Sulfur Is Used For

With plenty of Sulfur chunks in tow, head back to your Palworld base to put your yellow, gross-smelling treasure to good use. The primary purpose of Sulfur in the game is to craft gunpowder, an essential item needed to manufacture gunpowder, which THEN is used to create ammo for all your guns. To create gunpowder, combine Sulfur with two charcoal, and you’ll be sitting with a pile of explosive granules ready and waiting to be turned into bullets.

Given how important firearms are to Palworld‘s combat system, I recommend gathering up as much Sulfur as you can. It may be an elusive element, but it’s one that will pay off in the long run if you set aside some time to farm as much as you can.

Palworld Early Access is available now.