Where to Find Imai Sokyu & Tea Merchant in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Early on in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Naoe will start her manhunt for the masked people who killed her father, and you can choose to start with the Golden Teppo. Here’s how to find Imai Sokyu and the tea merchant in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Recommended Videos

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Imai Sokyu Location

The only clues you get for Imai Sokyu’s location are as follows:

He is in western Settsu

He is in southwestern Sakai

On your world map, scroll over to the city of Sakai, and if you have scouts available, you can simply press the square button to have them check out the southwestern area of the city to locate him directly. If you don’t have any scouts, just head over to Sakai and check out the Money Changer District. Hold down the L2 button to scan your surroundings, and you should see a blue dot that points towards Imai Sokyu’s location.

This will trigger a short sequence where you have to follow him around, and you’ll eventually end up having a conversation in a teahouse where Naoe gets more information about her next objective.

Assassin’s Creed Tea Merchant Location

Your next order of business is to locate the tea merchant. The good news is that they’re pretty close to where you met up with Imai Sokyu. Head to the northern area of Sakai, then press and hold L2 to scan your surroundings again to find the blue dot.

This will allow you to progress through the quest and have Naoe learn the basics of the tea ceremony, which will let you get one step closer to the Golden Teppo.

And that’s everything you need to know about finding Imai Sokyu and the tea merchant in Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including a full rundown of the difficulty settings, as well as how to romance Katsuhime.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy