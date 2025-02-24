Where to Find Lord Semine’s Sword in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (KCD2)

Of course, the wedding between Lord Semine and Agnes isn’t allowed to proceed without issues. When the sword that’s supposed to be Lord Semine’s gift goes missing, you’re tasked with finding it. Here’s where to find Lord Semine’s sword in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Finding Lord Semine’s Sword in “Wedding Crashers”

Radovan tells you that the sword you made from the Hermit’s Sword as Lord Semine’s gift has gone missing. He doesn’t know who took it, but he mentions that he saw somebody he didn’t recognize sulking earlier. The man he saw was wearing yellow, so your first task is to find a man wearing yellow.

You can go around and accuse anybody wearing yellow of taking the sword, and most of them deny that they took it. However, some of them have a clue about where you can look, because they tell you that they saw a man in yellow go upstairs in the stable. If you go check out the stable’s upper level, you’ll find Hans trying to woo a woman.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Hans is indeed wearing yellow, but he’s not the sword thief. Luckily, he saw who took the sword, and it happens to be Svatya. If you don’t remember, Svatya is the bailiff’s son, which makes him the brother of the bride. You can ask Hans why Svatya stole the sword since he’ll be family with Lord Semine soon, or ask him what Svatya did with the sword after taking it. Hans tells you to find and ask Svatya yourself because while he saw him take the sword, he didn’t follow him to see what he did with it after that point.

Confronting Svatya

Svatya is easy to find. Leave the stables and look at the tree where the musicians are playing music so that the wedding guests can dance as they wait for the ceremony. If you look at the musicians, then Svatya is directly to the right, drinking by the wall of the stables. When you look at him, you can see that he has a sword, meaning you might finally get it back.

Unfortunately, Svatya has already disposed of the sword that’s meant to be Lord Semine’s gift. Svatya admits that he took the sword because of the way Old Semine treats them. He wanted to embarrass Old Semine by making it look like he misplaced his son’s present so he’ll appear to be demented. Of course, Svatya didn’t think of the consequences that could come from his actions, or the possibility that his own father wouldn’t protect him from the theft charges.

Svatya tells you that he threw the sword into the pond. He didn’t have time to prepare a hiding spot for it, but that works in your favor. If you danced with Myshka, she took you to the pond after your dance. Otherwise, you can find the pond by heading to Radovan’s location. Face him, and directly behind him is the door on the fence that takes you to the edge of the pond.

Getting the Sword

Screenshot by The Escapist

Once you open the door, take a few steps forward and look down. You should be able to see the sword in the water. Get close enough to pick up the sword from the water. Then, the objective changes to return to Radovan. He asks who stole it, and you can admit it was Svatya, or brush off the topic by saying that it doesn’t matter now that it’s been found.

Either way, when you find Lord Semine’s sword in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 and return it to Radovan, the ceremony starts. You need to complete any tasks that are limited to before the wedding before talking to Radovan. Then, congratulate the newlyweds and advance to the next main quest.

